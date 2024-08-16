Scorers Delight: Three Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets to Back for this Weekend's Football

An exciting slate of footballing action is on offer this weekend, with our expert picking out his three best anytime goalscorer bets to place.

All of Europe's top five leagues, including the Premier League, return this week as the 2024/25 gets back underway across England and the rest of the continent.

Ahead of this weekend’s action-packed schedule, we’ve picked out the three best anytime goalscorer bets for this weekend’s games.

Goalscorer Bets for Weekend’s Action

Alexander Isak vs Southampton @ 4/5 with bet365

Kieffer Moore vs QPR @ 7/4 with bet365

Robert Lewandowski vs Valencia @ 5/4 with bet365

Isak amongst the goals

Newcastle forward Alex Isak has been a revelation since joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022.

The striker was particularly impressive last season, as he bagged 21 league goals in just 30 appearances, with only Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland scoring more.

He’s up against a Southampton side that allowed 63 goals in the Championship last year despite having one of the best defences in the division in terms of personnel.

Their defence hasn’t improved too much over the summer in terms of new additions, thus backing Isak to get on the scoresheet on Saturday as just below evens looks a shrewd shout.

Moore on the money

Sheffield United man Kieffer Moore looks the perfect candidate to lead the Blades’ promotion charge this season, with the Welsh international showing his worth in the last few years for Bournemouth and Ipswich.

He bagged seven goals in just over 1,100 minutes last season as he played a fairly big role in helping the Tractor Boys secure promotion.

His previous season in the Championship saw him help the Cherries go up as he scored four goals in just 83 minutes after breaking his foot in his debut for the south coast side.

Moore and Co are up against QPR this weekend, who despite impressing since Marti Cifuentes’ appointment last November, haven’t been up to it defensive so far this term.

They allowed three goals to Josh Maja in their opening Championship game last week, with the R’s fortunate to beat Cambridge United midweek after conceding a string of clear-cut chances.

All of Maja’s goals last weekend came from crosses, something that means Moore should be licking his lips ahead of this weekend’s clash given his ability in the air from both open play and dead ball situations.

Lewandowski loves Los Che

Robert Lewandowski has been a good signing for Barca since his arrival in 2022, with the former Bayern man scoring 23 and 19 league goals respectively in the last two years.

He’s been one of the most consistent strikers in the league during this time, with the Pole taking a particular liking to Valencia.

Lewandowski has bagged four in his three league appearances vs Los Che since moving to the Nou Camp, with this including a hattrick in his side’s 4-2 win over them last year.

He bagged two in his last two friendlies before the start of the season, and at 5/4 he looks a strong shout to open his 2024/25 La Liga account at the Mestalla this weekend.