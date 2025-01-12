Get three Tamworth vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 12:30 FA Cup Third Round clash (12/1/2025).

National League Tamworth have earned their place in the limelight with a dream home FA Cup third round game against Tottenham on Sunday, but it looks set to be a difficult afternoon against the Premier League outfit.

Tamworth vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham to win to nil

Lucas Bergvall to score at any time

Timo Werner to have over 1.5 shots on target

Spurs defence should hold firm

Tottenham received a massive boost after a difficult Christmas when they beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and Ange Postecoglou will not want to see his team take their eye off the ball at National League Tamworth.

Their win over the Reds produced only their second clean sheet in their last 12 games as Spurs have been blighted by a series of defensive injuries, but confidence should be high they can claim another shutout in Staffordshire.

There are only three teams in the National League who have scored fewer than Tamworth’s 26 goals from 24 games and while they have claimed a couple of League One scalps in the FA Cup this season, they needed an own goal to see off Huddersfield and their win on penalties over Burton came after a goalless 90 minutes.

Therefore, there is a decent chance Tottenham can come through this with their clean sheet intact.

Tamworth vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win to nil

Bergvall can flourish after dream goal against Reds

While James Maddison could come back into contention after missing the Liverpool game through suspension, his replacement Lucas Bergvall could keep his place and mark his opportunity with a goal.

The Swedish teenager scored the late winner against the Reds, his first for the club, and he is one player who will see this game as a great chance to boost his profile while others could view a visit to a non-league ground as a burden.

Bergvall produced a performance of great energy against the Premier League leaders and an effort of a similar intensity could see him find the net again.

Tamworth vs Tottenham Tip 2: Lucas Bergvall to score at any time

Time for Timo to finally show his ability

Timo Werner needs to shine for different reasons as the German’s form has been poor during his loan spell at Spurs from RB Leipzig and it looks likely neither team will want him when it ends.

Once one of the hottest goalscoring properties in Europe, his confidence seems to have gone to pieces, as 16 of his 25 appearances this season have come as a substitute and a strike against Manchester City in the EFL Cup has been his only goal.

He still has the ability to carve out good openings from the left even if he has rarely looked like scoring.

It is difficult to make a strong case for him to score, but he could get plenty of chances and may work the Tamworth goalkeeper more than once.

Tamworth vs Tottenham Tip 3: Timo Werner to have over 1.5 shots on target