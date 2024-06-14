talkSPORT BET Euro 2024 Offer: Score Huge Bonus for Summer Tournament

Learn about the talkSPORT BET Euro 2024 offer, letting our readers claim £40 in free bets ahead of the tournament starting on 14th of June.

Goal readers can get well and truly set up for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament with talkSPORT BET’s sign up offer, where they can claim a massive £40 worth of football free bets, which are perfectly suited for the competition.

How to Claim talkSPORT BET’s Euro 2024 Offer

It can take players mere minutes to create an account with talkSPORT BET and being able to claim their £40 in free bets, all of which open up some great football betting opportunities.

In order to get involved simply:

Go to talkSPORT BET via the link above Hit the yellow ‘Sign Up’ button in the middle of the page Enter in your name, date of birth and phone number Input your home address Add in your email, and create a password to finalise the process Once done, deposit between £20 and £40 Place between £20 and £40 on any sports market, with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher Free bets will then be credited, matched to the stake of the initial bet, up to £40 These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

talkSPORT BET have come in hot ahead of the Euros and are offering our readers one of the best and most valuable sign up offers in the UK right now.

The £40 in free bets is actively one of the highest amounts of free bets able to be claimed with anyone in the UK right now. This topping the likes of Sky Bet, Paddy Power and even Sky Bet.

Beyond all of that however, the talkSPORT BET sign up offer gives bettors a dedicated set of football free bets to play with, something that well and truly sets bettors up fantastically for the Euros.

Customers will receive:

One £10 free bet on any bet builder

One £10 free bet on any 4+ leg acca

One £10 free bet on any correct score bet

One £10 free bet on any 'win and both teams to score' market

All of which are perfectly suited to the kind of tournament play we will see at Euro 2024.

With over 51 games to choose from, and at least three per day for the first 12 days, falling short of football is one worry people need not have.

Plenty of opportunity to utilise all four types of bets will come to players, and with some of the best sides in Europe going head to head the games will, no doubt, prove exciting.

Few bookmakers provide such a detailed and large set of free bets to their new players, and with these all being geared towards football, the Euros is the perfect time to get involved with talkSPORT BET.

talkSPORT BET Existing Customer Offers

For any bettors looking to get a little bit of an extra advantage with talkSPORT BET ahead of Euro 2024, some of their regular promotions and offers are well worth checking out.

Lucky Dip

talkSPORT BET recently dropped their Lucky Dip promotions, where players have the chance to get incredible odds on their favourite events, and this will be in play for the Euros.

Simply keep an eye out for the Lucky Dip in their promotion page.

This provides bettors with the chance to potentially get brilliant odds on the sporting events that day and with three games per day across the initial couple weeks of the Euros, there is ample opportunity to get some of these fantastic prices.

In order to play talkSPORT BET's Lucky Dip offer, simply follow the steps below:

Choose your Lucky Dip market.

Enter your stake and spin the Wheel.

Receive your random selection.

This Week's Euros 2024 Action with talkSPORT BET

Football is finally back in a meaningful way this week, as the Euros is back from its three-year hiatus. 24 of the best sides on the continent will battle it out for its highest honour.

Friday sees Germany host Scotland, in the very first match of the Euros, at 20:00. The Germans will want to kick off their home tournament the right way, but in what is only the Scots' fourth run out in the Euros, the Tartan Army will travel well, and get firmly behind their side.

Hungary and Switzerland continue Group A’s action on Saturday, with this proving a crucial clash for both sides. Germany will take 1st, leaving them to battle it out for 2nd, the last qualifying place, as three points over the other could be a deciding factor.

The so-called Group of Death/Group B, then follows this, with Spain and Croatia meeting at 17:00. Croatia recently put one over on Portugal in what proved a massive upset, something Spain will hope to avoid.

Italy on the other hand have the chance at an easy three points, having to face Albania. The Albanians will struggle to contend in this group and are likely to hand the Italians an easy three points.

Group C takes a starring role on Sunday, as Slovenia and Denmark meet at 17:00. The Danish will be eyeing a win in this one, yet Slovenia has managed to string together a six-game unbeaten run, and could cause some issues.

Finally, Serbia and England will meet, and the Three Lions need to overcome some serious teething issues left over from their warm-up clashes. Losing to Iceland is a bad look for any side, let alone the favourites for the Euros, as Gareth Southgate may have a lot to answer for.

Southgates interesting squad choices have left them depleted at the back, as injury rumours keep cropping up. As such the English may have to field a diminished side, at least during the groups.

talkSPORT BET Euro 2024 Offer FAQs

Who are favourites to win Euro 2024?

England are current favourites to Win the Euros, at 3/1, with talkSPORT BET.

France comes a close second at 4/1, with Germany third in the field at around 11/2.

How many teams are in Euro 2024?

24 of the best sides in Europe will be competing against each other for its most prestigious title.

Are talkSPORT and talkSPORT BET the same?

No, despite sharing the same name they are not the same entity.

The former is focused on their radio shows, whilst the latter allows players to bet on any of the sporting events that day.

What is the talkSPORT BET promo code?

Players do not need a promo code in order to claim talkSPORT BET’s sign up offer, with bettors merely having to follow the above steps in order to claim their £40 in free football bets.