Switzerland vs Spain Predictions and Betting Tips: La Roja Running Riot

Our football betting expert offers his Switzerland vs Spain predictions and betting tips ahead of their Nations League A clash at 19:45.

Fresh off of their Euro 2024 success, Spain return to the Nations League with more trophies in their sights, as their prodigies aren’t going anywhere soon. This talented and youthful side will make the short trip north to be welcomed to Geneva by Switzerland.

Neither side secured an opening night victory in their Nations League campaigns, as the Swiss were put to the sword by the Danish. La Roja meanwhile dominated against Serbia, but just couldn't find a way through, something they will look to change.

Switzerland vs Spain Betting Tips

Spain to Win @4/6 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Both Teams to Score @1/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Lamine Yamal to Score @5/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

La Roja getting out of the Red

A draw on opening night is not what the Spanish fans, coaches or players would have expected, as the champions of Europe will have hoped to continue their winning form, having claimed seven straight victories at Euro 2024.

Yet they were held to a goalless draw by a Serbian side, proven to be extremely staunch at the back. Spain had 74% possession, 21 shots, 5 of which were on target as they would have felt hard done to, not to secure a goal.

As such they will have a pressing need for victory in this one, something that the Swiss are unlikely to be able to stand up to.

The Swiss were thoroughly punished on their trip to Denmark, managing just five shots in 90 minutes.

Spain have enjoyed their fair share of victories over the Swiss recently, and they will look to add another to this tally on Sunday.

Switzerland vs Spain Tip 1: Spain to Win @4/6 with bet365

Goals Shared in Geneva

Despite neither side bagging a goal in their Nations League opener, we expect the script to flip in this game, as both showed considerable scoring and conceding potential in their Euro’s runouts.

Spain, for all their plaudits at the tournament, conceded in all of their knockout games, whilst the Swiss struggled through, only managing to keep a single clean sheet all tournament long.

Equally in their six meetings since 2018, both sides have managed to score in four of these games, as recently as 2022.

With a proven record of scoring against each other one can see the trend continuing in this match.

Switzerland vs Spain Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @1/1 with bet365

Yamal Yearning for Goal

Lamine Yamal was the sensation of the Euros as the 17-year-old set the tournament alight, securing the Young Player award after his four assists, the most in the competition, aided his side to the trophy.

Whilst he may have only scored one, he seems to be reprising his starring role and is hungry to get another.

He had four shots in the last match with Serbia, one of which threatened the goalkeeper, which as a demonstration of his intent proves extremely promising.

Already with a goal for Barcelona this term Yamal will be eager to get his national team campaign off to a good start as well.

Switzerland vs Spain Tip 3: Lamine Yamal to Score @5/2 with bet365