Switzerland vs Germany Predictions and Betting Tips: Die Mannschaft Deadly in Group Decider

Our football betting expert offers his three best Switzerland vs Germany betting tips and predictions for their huge Euro 2024 clash this Sunday.

Germany have lit up Euro 2024 with some dazzling football and the tournament hosts look on course to progress from Group A with a 100 percent record when they face Switzerland at Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park.

Switzerland vs Germany Betting Tips

Germany to win & both teams to score @ 13/5 with BetMGM

Ilkay Gundogan first goalscorer @ 8/1 with BetMGM

Dan Ndoye to score at any time @ 17/2 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the BetMGM bonus code

Already got a BetMGM account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Germany should edge a high-scoring clash

With wins over Scotland and Hungary already secured, hosts Germany are assured of a place in the knockout stage but coach Julian Nagelsmann will be keen to top Group A and his team should oblige with a high-scoring win over the Swiss.

There were questions over Germany coming into the tournament but Die Mannschaft have caught the eye with their front four of Ilkay Gundogan, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz gaining plenty of plaudits.

Germany won 5-1 against Scotland in the opening match of the tournament and were well on top even before defender Ryan Porteous was sent off, while they barely had to break sweat in recording a 2-0 victory over a spirited but limited Hungary side in their second match.

Murat Yakin's Swiss team ran out 3-1 winners in their opener against the Hungarians then spurned a number of chances in a 1-1 draw with Scotland, a result which kept them in pole position to finish in second place.

They are unlikely to want to be too expansive, which could still put automatic qualification at risk, but they have scored in 12 of 14 matches since the start of 2023.

Switzerland vs Germany Tip 1: Germany to win & both teams to score @ 13/5 with BetMGM

Gundogan looks value to break the deadlock

Much has been made of the brilliance of Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz in this tournament but Ilkay Gundogan has always been something of an unsung hero and the 33-year-old could open the scoring for Die Mannschaft against Switzerland.

The former Manchester City star, now with Barcelona, was recognised for his efforts in the 2-0 win over Hungary, receiving the man-of-the-match award after assisting Musiala then scoring a goal of his own to seal the three points.

Switzerland struggled to deal with Scotland's Scott McTominay on Wednesday, allowing the attacking midfielder to have four shots, one of which deflected in off Fabian Schar, and Gundogan could threaten from a similar position.

Switzerland vs Germany Tip 2: Ilkay Gundogan first goalscorer @ 8/1 with BetMGM

Dangerous Ndoye looks capable of hurting hosts

Switzerland have rotated their attacking options but Dan Ndoye looks worth an interest in the anytime goalscorer market if Yakin decides to give him the nod up front in this final Group A fixture.

Ndoye has looked lively in both of his team's contests at Euro 2024, posting three shots in the win over Hungary then four against Scotland, when he was denied a goal by a superb stop from Angus Gunn.

The 23-year-old Bologna man is yet to find the net in senior international football but he was a prolific scorer for Switzerland's Under-21 team and he can break his duck on the big stage.

Switzerland vs Germany Tip 3: Dan Ndoye to score at any time @ 17/2 with BetMGM