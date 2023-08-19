Sweden vs Australia Predictions and Betting Tips: Matildas can clinch bronze in Women’s World Cup

Our betting expert offers his Sweden vs Australia predictions and betting tips, with 11/2 Danish goalscorer to be seen in the third place playoff

Australia's dream of winning the Women's World Cup on home soil was ended by Wednesday's 3-1 semi-final defeat to England but the Matildas will hope to sign off their campaign in style against Sweden in Saturday's third-place playoff.

Sweden vs Australia Betting Tips

Back Australia to bounce back in Brisbane

European champions England showed their ruthlessness in front of goal to seal a semi-final win over World Cup co-hosts Australia on Wednesday but the Matildas can delight the home fans in Saturday's third-place playoff in Brisbane.

Australia, who inflicted the Lionesses' first defeat under coach Sarina Wiegman in a friendly earlier this year, gave England a real scare in the semi.

Star striker Sam Kerr scored a brilliant goal but missed a couple of far simpler chances and the backing of the Brisbane crowd should help Australia put on a good show in the bronze-medal match against Sweden.

Kerr had been restricted to just two substitute appearances before the semi-final but her teammates coped impressively without their talisman, thumping Olympic champions Canada 4-0 in their final group game before knocking out Denmark and France.

Sweden have had a gruelling campaign, sneaking past the USA in a last-16 penalty shootout before a hard-fought 2-1 win over Japan.

They suffered late heartbreak against Spain in the first semi-final, equalising in the 88th minute but conceding less than a minute later, and they may struggle to pick themselves up for Saturday's playoff.

Beaten semi-finalists could turn on the style

Australia and Sweden's runs through the knockout stage both featured epic penalty-shootout wins after goalless 120 minutes against France and the USA respectively.

However, both of their semi-finals rewarded backers of over 2.5 goals and, with the pressure off, an entertaining third-place playoff is expected.

The Swedes scored nine goals in three group matches and four of their six games at the finals have featured over 2.5 goals.

Australia created plenty of chances against England – Chelsea striker Kerr had six attempts at goal – and their group results included a 3-2 loss to Nigeria as well as the impressive 4-0 rout of Canada.

Ilestedt's aerial prowess is a worry for hosts

Sweden have had plenty of success from set-piece situations at this World Cup and centre-back Amanda Ilestedt is worth backing to add to her terrific tally of four goals in six games.

The defender, who signed for Arsenal from Paris St-Germain this summer, has been a real menace in the air, scoring a late header to see off South Africa in the opening group fixture.

Ilestedt nodded in two more goals in the 5-0 drubbing of Italy and pounced to prod in the opener in the quarter-final victory over Japan.

England centre-back Millie Bright had a couple of headed chances from corners in the semi-final against Australia and Ilestedt could also cause problems for the home defence.

