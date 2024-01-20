Swansea vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/8 scorer tip for Championship clash

Our football betting expert offers his Swansea vs Southampton predictions and betting tips as the two meet in the Championship this Saturday at 12:30.

Southampton are within striking distance of second-place Ipswich in the Championship table and the Saints will be eager to maintain their fantastic run of form at the expense of Swansea, who have picked up some solid results of late.

Swansea vs Southampton Betting Tips

Under 2.5 Goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Che Adams to Score Anytime @ 13/8 with bet365

Adam Armstrong to have Over 0.5 Assists @ 9/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Close battle expected in Wales

After losing a fourth Championship game in a row in September, few could have predicted Southampton would then proceed to embark on a 20-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, but that is exactly what has happened.

The Saints have won six of their last seven fixtures and have been in fantastic scoring touch, slotting five past Swansea at St Mary's on Boxing Day and four against both Walsall and Sheffield Wednesday during this run.

However, it's notable that 32 of their total 55 points in the league have come on home soil, and they have struggled to replicate that south-coast form on their travels.

Southampton are on a nine-game unbeaten run on the road, but five of the last seven assignments have ended in draws, and they are not producing the same free-flowing performances seen at St Mary's.

Indeed, under 2.5 goals has landed in their last six away outings and this scenario looks like it could happen again, especially as they take on a Swansea side that will be desperate to make amends for that heavy Boxing Day defeat.

The Swans are not known for scoring lots of goals and have managed to net more than once in a home league game on just four occasions this season, suggesting that this could be a tight affair on Saturday.

Swansea vs Southampton Tip 1: Under 2.5 Goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Adams to stay on the goal trail

If Southampton do find the back of the net, then one of the likeliest players to do this is Scotland international Che Adams, who has notched seven Championship strikes this term.

The 27-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League clubs this month and it is easy to see why, given he has scored in each of his last four appearances.

The start of this goal run came in the Boxing Day victory over Swansea and Adams will be hoping to keep the momentum going ahead of a potential January exit.

Swansea vs Southampton Tip 2: Che Adams to Score Anytime @ 13/8 with bet365

Armstrong to chalk up another assist

The only player to outscore Adams for Southampton is Adam Armstrong, whose tally of 14 has him joint-second in the Championship's Golden Boot race.

While the former Newcastle striker is a tempting price at 13/10 to score anytime, the 9/2 on him to register an assist is hard to ignore and that gets the nod for the third and final tip.

The 26-year-old has 11 assists to his name, leaving him top of the division's charts, and he has been thriving playing in a front three with Adams and Ryan Fraser.

Swansea vs Southampton Tip 3: Adam Armstrong to have Over 0.5 Assists @ 9/2 with bet365