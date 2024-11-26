Get three Sunderland vs West Brom predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Tuesday’s 20:00 Championship clash (26/11/24).

After a scintillating start to the Championship campaign, Sunderland have allowed the chasing pack to gain ground over recent weeks after four consecutive draws.

Another stalemate might well be on the cards at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, as the Black Cats host fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom, who have also made a habit of picking up draws in recent weeks.

Sunderland vs West Brom Betting Tips

Draw and both teams to score @ 15/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Wilson Isidor to score anytime @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Luke O’Nien to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The bet365 sign up offer gives players free bets at sign-up

Learn about the best welcome offers with our guide to the top free bets promos

Check out the UK’s top betting sites via our expert’s guide

Promotion contenders could cancel each other out

Both Sunderland and West Brom have made a habit of playing out draws in recent weeks and there is value to be had siding with another stalemate on Tuesday night.

The Blacks Cats have squandered leads to draw their last two games against Coventry City and Millwall, while drawing their previous two matches in goalless stalemates.

West Brom have earned the unenviable title of draw specialists in the Championship season, drawing seven of their last eight games.

On paper this looks like a tricky fixture for both teams and one in which they might be happy to come away with a point.

Both defences look vulnerable, so a scoring draw is well-priced for this showdown on Wearside.

Sunderland vs West Brom Tip 1: Draw and both teams to score @ 15/4 with bet365

Isidor can continue positive start

The leading goalscorer for the Black Cats in the Championship this season, Wilson Isidor has hit the ground running in English football following his loan move from Zenit St Petersburg.

Isidor already has five goals to his name in the league this season and the Frenchman is certainly a player to look out for in the anytime goalscorer market.

The 24-year-old seems to enjoy playing at the Stadium of Light and has managed to score in three of Sunderland’s last four home games.

Isidor is well-priced to add to his tally of goals on Tuesday night against a West Brom defence who have kept one clean sheet in their last four Championship games.

Sunderland vs West Brom Tip 2: Wilson Isidor to score anytime @ 11/4 with bet365

O’Nien can get in hot water once again

Never a player to shy away from a tackle, Luke O’Nien is worth considering to be booked in this one.

Set to play in the Black Cats’ defence with injuries taking their toll, O’Nien will have work to do to try and keep West Brom at bay.

O’Nien has previously been shown a yellow against West Brom in the past and, after picking up 12 yellows in the Championship last season, is good value to add to his booking tally this week.

Sunderland vs West Brom Tip 3: Luke O’Nien to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365