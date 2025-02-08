Our football expert offers his Sunderland vs Watford predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash, at 12:30 (8/2/2025).

Watford have been on the losing end of seven of their last ten Championship outings and are now faced with a tough trip to high-flying Sunderland, who still harness strong promotion ambitions.

Sunderland vs Watford Betting Tips

Sunderland -1 @ 11/8 with Sky Bet

Sunderland 7+ shots on target @ 5/4 with Sky Bet

Sunderland 3+ goals @ 15/8 with Sky Bet

Sunderland set for more comfortable success

Sunderland will be buzzing after their 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough on Monday night, not least because it’s a win over their near neighbours, but as it keeps the Black Cats in the hunt for automatic promotion from the Championship.

It now appears the race for a place in the Premier League is a four-way battle between Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland. Regis Le Bris’ men will be hoping to keep the pressure on their second-tier rivals.

Watford have promotion ambitions of their own and the Golden Boys are firmly in the battle for a playoff place. However, Tom Cleverley is a little short of attacking numbers with Kwadwo Baah out injured, Festy Ebosele’s loan cut short and Vakoun Bayo suspended.

It’s three defeats on the bounce for the Hornets, who have lost seven of their last ten league matches and won only three road games all season.

At 11/8, Sunderland look like an excellent bet to give Watford a one-goal start and a beating.

Sunderland vs Watford Tip 1: Sunderland -1 @ 11/8 with Sky Bet

Confident Black Cats racking up the shots

Baah, Ebosele and Bayo will be missing from the Watford attack at the Stadium of Light and there are problems defensively for the Hornets to fix, too.

Defender Angelo Ogbonna was not part of Watford’s squad against Norwich last weekend, whilst centre-back Ryan Porteous was allowed to join Preston in the transfer window. Adding thwn to this that the first-choice goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann is out injured.

Watford have also made a switch to a back-four in recent weeks and all of those factors could allow Sunderland to strike.

Only Leeds and Middlesbrough have registered more shots on target than Sunderland in the Championship this term and the Wearside outfit look a bet to hit seven or more efforts on goal on Saturday.

Sunderland vs Watford Tip 2: Sunderland 7+ shots on target @ 5/4 with Sky Bet

Hornets to get stung

Sunderland have hit five goals in their last two Championship matches and that could spell trouble for an out-of-sorts Watford.

Only Cardiff, Portsmouth, Luton and Plymouth have conceded more than the 29 goals which Watford have let in on the road this season, with them having shipped four at Norwich and three at Luton, Preston and QPR.

Sunderland vs Watford Tip 3: Sunderland 3+ goals @ 15/8 with Sky Bet