Our football expert offers his Sunderland vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s Championship clash, (1/12/2025).

This is a massive match in terms of the Championship promotion picture as second-placed Sheffield United head to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, who are fourth and only five points behind the Blades.

The Black Cats have started to blink, however, recording only three wins in their last 12 league games and they may have to raise their game against Sheffield United, who have suffered only one defeat in 13.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Sheffield United draw no bet @ 6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Tyrese Campbell to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Luke O'Nien to be shown a card @ 15/8 with bet365 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score free bets at sign up with the bet365 welcome offer

Sign up with the UK’s best bookies to claim free bets

Play with the best betting sites in the UK when betting on football online

Blades set for successful raid on Stadium of Light

Sunderland have a young and inexperienced squad which is starting to display some vulnerability as they bid to keep pace with their title rivals.

The Black Cats have won only three of their last 12 league games and they have had a tough time over the Christmas period, drawing 2-2 at home to Blackburn on Boxing Day before suffering a 1-0 loss at Stoke on Sunday.

Having lost 1-0 away at Sheffield United at the end of November, they could be worth opposing again in the rematch with the Blades in slightly better touch.

Chris Wilder’s men have lost only one of their last 13 league matches and that came against third-placed Burnley, with them winning nine of those fixtures.

Sheffield United have been solid on their travels, losing only twice in 12 road outings, and they have kept six clean sheets, so they should be capable of frustrating the out-of-form hosts.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Sheffield United draw no bet @ 6/5 with bet365

Campbell’s hot streak could continue

This is unlikely to be a free-scoring classic given what is at stake and the fact these are two of the meanest defences in the Championship, but Sheffield United striker Tyrese Campbell may still be able to get on the scoresheet.

Former Stoke man Campbell has hit the ground running at Bramall Lane and he heads to the Stadium of Light oozing with confidence following a run of six goals in his last eight appearances.

The 25-year-old is sure to cause plenty of problems for Sunderland and he looks a big price to bolster his tally with another goal on Wearside.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Tyrese Campbell to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

Fired-up skipper may be forced into another booking

There were seven yellows and two reds when these two sides met at Bramall Lane in November and this is sure to be another feisty encounter.

Sunderland centre-back Luke O'Nien will know the size of the occasion and he is a player that likes to wear his heart on his sleeve, so looks a likely card candidate.

Skipper O'Nien was booked in last month’s reverse fixture, taking his tally to three cards in his last six league appearances, and another booking could follow in this crunch clash with the Blades.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Luke O'Nien to be shown a card @ 15/8 with bet365