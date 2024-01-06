Sunderland vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: 16/5 Black Cats can add to Toon woes

Our football betting expert offers his Sunderland vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup third-round clash on Saturday.

A place in the fourth round of the competition and bragging rights are at stake, as these two great rivals renew hostilities for the first time since 2016.

Sunderland vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Sunderland to win @ 16/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 total goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Jack Clarke to score anytime @ 10/3 with bet365

Sunderland can strike at Stadium of Light

Newcastle find themselves in a torrid spell of form as they make the short trip to the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Injuries have decimated Eddie Howe’s squad in recent weeks and they have suffered seven defeats in their last eight games in all competitions, although one of those losses came after a penalty shootout at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies have tough Premier League games on the horizon against Manchester City at St James’ Park, ahead of a trip to high-flying Aston Villa side before the end of the month.

Having already crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages, the focus for Howe is on turning their league form around in a bid to try and get back to Europe’s elite competition next season.

In contrast, Sunderland are currently on a three-game unbeaten run in the Championship and again find themselves in the mix for the play-offs this season.

The Stadium of Light has not been a happy hunting ground for Newcastle over recent years, with the Black Cats winning all of their last three meetings with the Magpies on their own patch.

Given the injuries Newcastle have, their current form and record at Sunderland, a home win looks to be good value here.

Goals at a premium

Games between these rivals have tended not to be high-scoring affairs and another cagey encounter might well be on the cards again this weekend.

Three of the last four games between these two have seen under 2.5 total goals scored and it would be little surprise to see that trend continue on Saturday.

Sunderland have also been involved in plenty of low-scoring games of late, as under 2.5 total goals would have landed in five of their last six games in the Championship.

Newcastle have only scored three goals in their last five away games in the Premier League, which again suggests goals might well be at a premium in this one.

Clarke can create the headlines

Impressing in the Championship this season at the Stadium of Light, Jack Clarke is certainly a player worth looking out for in the anytime goalscorer market.

Clarke has already bagged 12 goals in the league this term, with Jobe Bellingham the second-highest scorer at Sunderland with four.

Looking to cut in from that left flank, expect former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur winger Clarke to cause a leaky Newcastle defence problems.

The 23-year-old looks good value to add to his impressive goal tally on Saturday.

