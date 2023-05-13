Sunderland vs Luton Betting Tips: Predictions and Odds for Championship Playoff 1st Leg Clash

Goal brings you the latest Sunderland vs Luton Town betting tips, predictions and odds ahead of Saturday's 17:30 Championship Playoff first leg on Sky

The battle to reach the Championship playoff final begins on Saturday as Sunderland host Luton Town in the semi-final first leg at the Stadium of Light.

There has been nothing to choose from between these sides in their most recent fixtures and another cagey encounter looks to be in store when they meet again this weekend.

Sunderland vs Luton Betting Tips:

Draw @ 11/5 with bet365

Luke O’Nien to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

Amad Diallo to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Stalemate trend set to continue

While clubs that miss out on automatic promotion dedicate themselves to reaching the playoffs, it is now a stressful time for those that still have a chance to reach the Premier League via Wembley.

When it comes to two-legged semi-finals, neither side wants to be out of the tie before the second match and Luton will head to the north east determined to keep things tight.

Looking back at the two meetings in the regular season between these sides, both matches at Kenilworth Road and the Stadium of Light finished in 1-1 draws.

That continued a remarkable run, which has seen these teams draw 1-1 in all of their last four league meetings.

Given that trend, and how neither side will look to give too much away before the second leg, it would be little surprise to see this first leg on Saturday finish in yet another stalemate.

Sunderland vs Luton Tip 1: Draw @ 11/5 with bet365

O’Nien to be in hot water once again

Luke O’Nien has not been short of a rash challenge or two this season, with the utility defender/midfielder already picking up nine yellow cards and a straight red in the Championship this term.

O’Nien could be set for a move to left-back with Joseph Anderson a possible option in the heart of Sunderland’s defence to cope with Luton’s physical presence up front.

With a combative battle in store on Saturday, O’Nien is set to be in the thick of the action once again and could well add to his tally of cards for the season.

Sunderland vs Luton Tip 2: Luke O’Nien to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

Diallo can strike for Black Cats

Amad Diallo looks set to be the main attacking threat for Sunderland as they look to cause the Luton defence problems this weekend.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Manchester United, has scored 13 goals in the Championship this season and his pace and movement is likely to give the Hatters’ backline plenty to think about through the 90 minutes.

Daillo found the back of the net from the penalty spot the last time these sides met in March and he is well priced to find the target in this big game at the Stadium of Light before the second leg at Kenilworth Road on May 16.

Sunderland vs Luton Tip 3: Amad Diallo to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365