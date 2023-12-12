Sunderland vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Goalscorer in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sunderland vs Leeds predictions and betting tips for their Championship clash on Tuesday at 20:00.

Sunderland are under the leadership of caretaker boss Mike Dodds for a second successive match, the interim boss having masterminded a 2-1 win over West Brom on Saturday.

Leeds, meanwhile, continue to pile the pressure on the Championship's leaders following an impressive 2-0 win at Blackburn which cemented them in third place.

Sunderland vs Leeds Betting Tips

Black Cats good enough to get the cream

The phrase "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" clearly didn’t apply at the Stadium of Light where promotion-chasing Sunderland drew plenty of criticism for the sacking of Tony Mowbray last week.

Mowbray had moved the Black Cats into the play-off picture and his replacement at the weekend, Dodds, ensured that they are still there courtesy of a 2-1 win over West Brom.

Baggies' boss Carlos Corberan reckoned not much had changed in the way Sunderland had set up under Dodds and tweaks will again be minimal for a game in which the home side are a big price to win.

Yes, Leeds are flying, but Sunderland have won six times at home this season including a 5-0 drubbing of Southampton which shows scant respect for the sides who have dropped out of the Premier League.

Leeds are unbeaten in seven since a 1-0 loss at Stoke and are a delight going forward under Daniel Farke.

But they can be exposed at the back and left-back Sam Byram is a big miss, while failures to win at places like Birmingham and Rotherham, as well as Stoke, says you wouldn't always trust them at short odds on the road.

The hosts are a decent price but if you want the draw as a safeguard, then the 6/4 Sunderland in the Draw No Bet market adds up.

Jack the lad for Dodds' side

Only Ipswich are firing off more shots than Sunderland in the Championship this season, which illustrates the attacking power Leeds will be up against on Tuesday.

The Black Cats are producing 16.5 shots per game with Jack Clarke leading the way individually with three shots per game.

And the former Leeds frontman is very much a worthwhile bet at 11/4 to score at any time against his old club.

Coming in off the left flank, Clarke has found the net ten times this season, already his best-ever haul for a campaign and we haven't even reached the halfway point.

Positive intent should see corners count soar

It is no surprise that, with Sunderland and Leeds sitting second and third in the Championship's shots-per-game table, their corner counts are also high.

Sunderland are averaging 6.5 corners at home, Leeds 4.8 away, so get on over 10.5 corners at evens.

Leeds also concede 6.8 corners a match on the road, while Sunderland give up 4.3 corners in each home match.

