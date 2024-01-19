Sunderland vs Hull Predictions and Betting Tips: Sunderland can overcome key rival

Our football betting expert offers his Sunderland vs Hull predictions and betting tips ahead of Friday’s Championship showdown, at 20:00.

Sunderland and Hull sit outside of the top six in the Championship but both could move into the play-off places with a victory on Friday evening.

Sunderland vs Hull Betting Tips

Sunderland to win & both teams to score @ 11/4 with bet365

Jack Clarke to score at any time @ 2/1 with bet365

Over 3.5 Goals @ 2/1 with bet365

Sunderland can make home advantage count

This is a massive fixture in terms of the battle for a top-six finish in the Championship as Sunderland sit in seventh spot and Hull are ninth. Both could move into the top six with a win on Friday, at least temporarily.

The Tigers are only a point behind their hosts and with just four points separating Coventry in sixth from Bristol City in 14th a victory for either side would be huge.

Home advantage could prove key as Sunderland have won eight of their 13 league games at the Stadium of Light and Hull have struggled away of late, losing five of their last seven trips.

The Tigers also go into the game after a midweek FA Cup replay defeat at Birmingham, as the quick turnaround puts them at a disadvantage.

Sunderland can win this but a clean sheet is perhaps less likely. The Wearsiders have conceded 16 goals in their 13 home games in the league and Hull have scored in eight of their last nine trips, so a home win with goals at both ends had a good chance.

Sunderland vs Hull Tip 1: Sunderland to win and both teams to score @ 11/4 with bet365

Clarke the danger man for Sunderland

Jack Clarke is Sunderland’s leading scorer this season with 13 goals in 27 games in the Championship, putting him fourth overall in the top scorers standings in this competition.

The 23-year-old heads into Friday’s game in fine fettle having managed three goals and an assist in his last five appearances, and he can trouble the Hull backline once again.

Clarke scored the only goal of the game as Sunderland won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in December and he looks the best candidate for an anytime effort.

Sunderland vs Hull Tip 2: Jack Clarke to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Expect goals on Wearside

One goal was enough to settle the reverse fixture, but Friday’s game could follow a different pattern and more goalmouth action should be expected.

These sides played out a pulsating 4-4 draw when they met at this venue in the corresponding fixture last season in April. An eight-goal thriller may be a bit much to ask for, but there are plenty of reasons to feel these sides can combine for at least four goals between them.

Sunderland ‘s home games average just under three goals and they have scored 22 times in their 13 league fixtures at the Stadium of Light. Over 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in four of Hull’s last seven away from home and both teams have scored in each of their last five games, so there are a few reasons to feel both of these teams can contribute to a high-scoring affair in the North East.

Sunderland vs Hull Tip 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365