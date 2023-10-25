Stoke vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: 14/1 Tip in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Stoke vs Leeds predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet at the bet365 Stadium in the Championship.

Leeds made it four wins in their last five as they stunned Norwich by coming from two goals down to win 3-2 at Carrow Road on Saturday, as they now make the journey north to face Stoke City.

Stoke vs Leeds Betting Tips

Leeds to win and over 2.5 goals @2/1 with bet365

Crysencio Summerville to score first @15/2 with bet365

Leeds to win 3-1 @14/1 with bet365

Daniel Farke's side will look to maintain the pressure on the top two, Leicester and Ipswich, when they travel to Stoke on Wednesday.

The Potters recorded a welcome 2-1 win over Sunderland last time to give them some breathing space at the bottom.

But Alex Neil's side have not managed successive league wins all season and Leeds may give a reality check at the bet365 Stadium.

Leeds should get the job done

Leeds boss Farke had the luxury of bringing seasoned defender Luke Ayling and promising Italian teenager Willy Gnonto off the bench at Norwich on Saturday, while Patrick Bamford continued his return to fitness with a Carrow Road cameo.

That's the sort of quality needed to be successful in the Championship given its constant relentless nature.

Over 3.5 goals has landed in four of Stoke's dozen league games this season while Leeds have won three of their six games on the road, scoring ten goals in wins at Ipswich, Millwall and Norwich.

The Whites have also won their last three league encounters with Stoke by an 8-0 aggregate scoreline.

Stoke's weekend win was most welcome, but they are yet to record successive league wins this season.

Momentum is everything in the ultra-competitive Championship so it is imperative to get into a winning habit.

However, Stoke have already lost at home to Preston, Hull and Southampton, and Leeds can inflict more Potteries pain on them in a game that should feature plenty of goals.

Stoke vs Leeds Tip 1: Leeds to win and over 2.5 goals @2/1 with bet365

Summerville can be key for visitors

A year ago this week, young Dutch forward Crysencio Summerville netted a dramatic late winner for Leeds against Liverpool at Anfield - the Yorkshire club's first win at the famous Merseyside venue in 21 years.

It was part of a run of four Premier League goals in four matches for Summerville, but the World Cup break halted his impetus and he didn't find the net again for the remainder of the season as Leeds were relegated.

He is now finding his stride in the second tier and his brace at Carrow Road on Saturday helped Leeds turn things around.

He curled a delightful right-footed shot from outside the box in off an upright to level matters and then broke at pace from just beyond the half-way line to net the winner.

That made it three goals in three games for the Dutch playmaker and he is going to be a major threat to Stoke given his current form. He appeals at decent odds to open the scoring.

Stoke vs Leeds Tip 2: Crysencio Summerville to score first @15/2 with bet365

Fragile home side should come up short

Stoke have been hit and miss all season. They've won three and lost three of their six home games this season, while seven defeats in 12 in the league shows there are real deficiencies in their ranks.

Leeds are genuine promotion contenders whereas Stoke seem destined for a season that will see them hover in the bottom half of the table, likely avoiding the real relegation fight but always looking over their shoulders nonetheless.

After the win over Sunderland they can get on the scoresheet again but Leeds have demonstrated their ability to find the net regularly on their travels and can come out on top with something to spare at 3-1.

Stoke vs Leeds Tip 3: Leeds to win 3-1 @14/1 with bet365