St Mirren vs Rangers Predictions and Betting Tips: 21/10 Tip in SPFL Clash

Rangers head to Paisley to take on an in-form St Mirren on the back of two straight defeats and without a manager. The Gers were beaten in Limassol on Thursday and they could be heading for another tough test on Sunday.

St Mirren can be backers’ buddies

Rangers could find themselves ten points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by the time they kick off at St Mirren Park on Sunday and they may be six behind the Buddies if they are beaten in Paisley.

It has been a disastrous start to the campaign for the Gers, who are managerless after Michael Beale was relieved of his duties. The search for a replacement continues and defeats to Aberdeen last weekend and Aris Limassol on Thursday have made it five defeats already this term for the Light Blues.

The Gers invested heavily in their playing squad over the summer, but Rangers have been struggling to convert the few chances that have been created of late and it’s just 11 goals in seven matches for the Ibrox outfit.

St Mirren are unbeaten in the Scottish top flight this season. They have won five of six matches at their Paisley base in all competitions and Stephen Robinson’s side are brimming with confidence.

Rangers make no appeal at the prices this weekend and backing St Mirren to win or draw on the double chance looks the play.

Goals could be in short supply

St Mirren have seen five of their last seven matches go under the 2.5-goal mark and much of their success this season has been built on a solid defence.

The Buddies have kept four clean sheets in Paisley this term and they have allowed only three goals in their six home matches.

Rangers are one of the strongest sides in the SPL, but they haven’t scored more than two goals in any of their six away matches and the Gers have struggled to find a system to get the best out of their attacking players.

Combative Lundstram could fall foul

John Lundstram has been shown only one yellow card this season, but the midfielder picked up 13 bookings and one red last term and the former Sheffield United man could return to type in Paisley.

The 29-year-old isn’t the most mobile of midfielders and that often causes Lundstram to dive into challenges. And in a game in which St Mirren should be competitive, the Rangers man could be in trouble.

