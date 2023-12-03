St. Johnstone vs Celtic Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Scottish League Clash

Our Scottish football betting expert offers his St. Johnstone vs Celtic predictions and betting tips as the two meet at 12:00 this Sunday.

The Scottish Premiership once again sees Celtic top the standing, clear of the rest by six points and yet to lose a single game. This is unlikely to change as they journey to Perth to take on St. Johnstone, yet a draw earlier in the season could aid in the Saints' plight.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @1/1 with bet365

Over 3 St. Johnstone Corners @13/8 with bet365

Goal After 79:59 @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Bhoys could add to the considerable woes of St. Johnstone, as they are currently sat down in 11th, just one point above the bottom. However, due to the nature of the Scottish league, their relegation prospects are still up in the air.

Goals on both sides at McDiarmid Park

Celtic have proven fallible this year, conceding in at least half of their games this year, and this is something that could follow them on their journey, as the Saints seem to enjoy bagging one against the Bhoys.

St. Johnstone have managed to score in four of their last six matches against the Scottish Champions and will back themselves to do so once again.

This is made all the more likely by the fact that Brendan Rodgers' side has failed to keep a clean sheet on their last four trips to McDiarmid Park, dating back to 2021.

Look for the form to win out and for the Saints to give their home fans something to cheer for.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @1/1 with bet365

Saints taking flight

While the dominance of Celtic cannot be understated, the Saints will not go down without a fight and could make their presence felt through their set pieces, namely corners.

St. Johnstone are averaging 4.57 corners per match and have never earned less than three in any of their home games to this point.

Celtic also regularly give up 4 or more in their away games and could find themselves on the end of an aerial barrage.

Corners are likely to be the best way of threatening the Celtic goal, as they will look to earn more than a few in the match.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Tip 2: Over 3 St. Johnstone Corners @13/8 with bet365

Celtic like to leave it late

The onus of the game will no surprise be on Celtic, as they will look to dominate the match and lead the scoring. And with the Bhoys loving a late goal one can expect this to happen again.

34% of their goals on the season have been scored in this last set of ten minutes, having bagged 12 in this period, 7 goals more than any other point in the match.

However, should the game already be put to bed, there is scope for the Saints to bag one late also.

Celtic have conceded 38% of their goals here, as St Johnstone have scored 25% of all their goals on the season here also.

Either side can score here for the leg to come in and be this a final goal to seal the game for Celtic or a consolation one for the Saints, it looks promising.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Tip 3: Over 3 St. Johnstone Corners @13/8 with bet365