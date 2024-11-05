Check out our football expert’s Sporting vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips for Tuesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (5/11/2024).

Unbeaten Sporting host Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday in what should be Ruben Amorim's penultimate match as manager of the Portuguese club as he prepares to join City's rivals Manchester United.

Sporting vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Toughest test yet for Sporting's unbeaten record

Sporting Clube de Portugal have made a fantastic start to the 2024-25 campaign, unbeaten in 16 matches in their fifth season under manager Ruben Amorim.

Sporting have won 14 of those games with their only 90-minute draws coming in their season-opening Portuguese Super Cup clash with Porto, which was 3-3 at full-time before they lost 4-3 in extra-time, and their 1-1 Champions League game at PSV Eindhoven a month ago.

The Lisbon club have won their last six games, scoring 17 goals and conceding only three, and it's not hard to see why the Manchester United chiefs were impressed with the job Amarim has done.

Sporting have beaten Lille and Sturm Graz in their other two Champions League games, but the difficulty level goes up several notches as they prepare to face the 2022-23 Champion League winners Manchester City.

The English champions have lost back-to-back games for the first time since September 2023 by going down to Tottenham in the EFL Cup last Wednesday and at Bournemouth in the league on Saturday, both by 2-1 scorelines.

Manager Pep Guardiola has been dealing with an injury crisis but his team have made a solid enough start in this competition with comfortable wins over Slovan Bratislava (4-0) and Sparta Prague (5-0) after starting out with a goalless home draw against Serie A champions Inter.

While City have not looked the same since losing Rodri to a long-term injury, Kevin De Bruyne could return for this game to add some welcome creativity in a bid to create chances for top scorer Erling Haaland. The Norwegian did not find the target against the Cherries but had scored three goals in his previous two games and remains an elite goalscorer.

This fixture will not be easy for either side and while the odds on the home side are tempting, the draw may offer more value at 14/5.

Gyokeres set to strike

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres knows all about playing against English defences having spent time with Swansea and Coventry while on loan from Brighton, but the Scandinavian star has taken his career to new heights since joining Sporting.

Gyokeres has netted almost a goal per game since joining the Portuguese club at the start of last season, with 29 goals in 33 league appearances last term.

This season he has scored a phenomenal 20 goals in 14 appearances for Sporting, failing to find the net only twice.

He scored his second hat-trick of the season at the weekend when netting four of his team's five goals against Estrela and should fancy his chances against a City defence missing Ruben Dias and John Stones.

Entertaining game is likely

The 1-1 Champions League draw in Eindhoven was the only one of their 16 matches this season in which Sporting have not scored at least twice.

Taking on Manchester City is their toughest challenge of the campaign so far but with Gyokeres in red-hot form and City dealing with defensive injuries, they should be able to extend that impressive scoring run.

City have been shut out only once this season, by Inter in this competition, and may be able to trade blows with the home side in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

