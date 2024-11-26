Our football expert offers his Sporting vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash, at 20:00 (26/11/2024).

Sporting thrashed Manchester City 4-1 in their last Champions League fixture and Arsenal are hoping to avoid a similar fate when they travel to Lisbon on Tuesday.

Sporting vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Free-scoring hosts should contribute to lively contest

Arsenal's last four Champions League away trips have ended in 1-0 defeats to Porto, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan and a goalless draw against Atalanta.

However, the Gunners looked rejuvenated in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in sparkling form, and they should end their European goal drought in Portugal.

Mikel Arteta will be well aware of the threat posed by hosts Sporting, whose striker Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick in their impressive 4-1 win over Manchester City on matchday four.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has left to join Manchester United, having overseen 17 wins and one draw from 18 games in all competitions this season.

Their last five domestic victories were by 3-0, 3-1, 5-1, 4-2 and 6-0 scorelines and over 2.5 goals looks a good bet when they host Arsenal.

The Gunners have made a solid but unspectacular start to their Champions League campaign, taking seven points from four matches, but they are far more fluent with captain Odegaard back in the side.

Fit-again Saka to strike first in Lisbon

Saka missed England's Nations League fixtures this month due to a minor injury but came back with a bang against Forest, scoring a brilliant opener in the 15th minute.

The Arsenal winger has had a superb start to the campaign, contributing four goals and eight assists in just 11 league starts, and he had six shots in the weekend win at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka also notched in the first half of the 2-0 Champions League victory over Paris St-Germain and he looks a good back to break the deadlock against Sporting - just as his England team-mate Phil Foden did for Manchester City on matchday four.

Gunners midfielder looks full of confidence

Midfielder Thomas Partey made an immediate impact after coming on as a half-time substitute against Forest on Saturday and he should be backed to have at least one shot in Lisbon.

Partey scored a sumptuous goal in the 52nd minute of Saturday's game and he was also on target in August's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Ghana international has licence to get forward and join in Arsenal's attacking moves and he has had six shots at goal in his last six Premier League appearances.

