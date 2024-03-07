Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Much-changed Reds can gain positive result

Our football betting expert offers his Sparta Prague vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash.

Liverpool fly to the Czech Republic this week for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Sparta Prague.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Draw @ 11/4 with bet365

Under 10 Corners @ Evens with bet365

Cody Gakpo to score at anytime @ 13/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Reds have been hit hard by injuries in the last couple of months and are likely to field a young team on Thursday, especially as they will have one eye on this weekend's massive Premier League fixture.

The quadruple is still on for Jurgen Klopp’s men and with a second leg at Anfield to come, the German is expected to make changes.

Liverpool to set up second-leg chance

Jurgen Klopp has seen his team lose two of their three Europa League away games this season, but the Reds still topped their group.

With a huge league clash against Manchester City to come at Anfield this Sunday, it seems inevitable that the Liverpool boss will keep some of his big names back for that match.

With question marks over Mo Salah’s fitness and Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones still sidelined, some of their young stars look set for a run-out.

Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns should come into contention, while Jarell Quansah – who scored at Union Saint-Gilloise in the group - could start at the back.

It’s worth noting that Sparta Prague are unbeaten in five Europa League home games this season, with four wins and a draw and the teams could head into the second leg with the score in the tie level.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Tip 1: Draw @ 11/4 with bet365

Reds look to keep the ball

Liverpool are third in the Premier League stats for corners won, with 190 from their 27 league matches to date.

That is an average of just over seven corners per game and given the team expected to take to the field, there looks likely to be fewer than 10 in the game.

Klopp’s men will look to slow down the game and calm the home atmosphere, which is likely to see the visitors keeping the ball and trying and lure out their opponents.

That will limit the set-piece possibilities, although the situation will be much different when the teams meet again at Anfield in the return leg.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Tip 2: Under 10 Corners @ 1/1 with bet365

Gakpo goal threat

With Salah and Darwin Nunez being watched carefully with the City game coming up, there looks to be a good chance that Cody Gakpo will be one of Liverpool's attacking trio on show on Thursday.

The Dutchman has scored twice in the last five matches and his movement off the ball has played a key role in some of their recent victories.

Gakpo, who has two goals in this season’s Europa League, has been part of a Liverpool squad who have been full of goals in recent weeks.

The Reds have scored in 17 games in a row in all competitions, finding the net 16 times in the last six matches, and Gakpo could add to his goal tally in Prague.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Tip 3: Cody Gakpo to score at anytime @ 13/5 with bet365