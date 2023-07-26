Our betting expert offers his best Spain vs Zambia tips for Wednesday's Women's World Cup clash at Eden Park.

Spain enjoyed a comfortable start to their World Cup campaign as they beat Costa Rica 3-0, but they are still second in Group C after Zambia fell to a 5-0 defeat to Japan.

Spain vs Zambia betting tips

Esther Gonzalez to score first @ 9/4 with bet365

Spain -4 handicap @ 10/11 with bet365

Over 2.5 first-half goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Gonzalez should be tough to stop

Spain dominated from the first whistle against Costa Rica, as they had 46 attempts at goal during a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Jorge Vilda's team dominated the game, controlling 80 per cent of the possession, and with only 12 shots on target, they could have scored more in their opening encounter.

At the heart of their attack was Gonzalez, who currently stars for Real Madrid. The 30-year-old has 27 goals for her country in 38 appearances, including three in her previous three matches.

Zambia will struggle to stop someone of her quality, and she looks good value to open the scoring.

Zambia to suffer at Eden Park

Spain are looking to advance past the last-16 phase of the World Cup for the first time, but they will likely book their spot in the knockout stages with a win over Zambia, who are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

As World Cup debutants, Zambia were always expected to struggle and they will do well to avoid an embarrassing scoreline on Wednesday.

Spain hit nine goals past Vietnam earlier this month in a friendly and scored seven against Panama in June.

Zambia have been involved in some high-scoring games of late, with over 3.5 goals landing in their previous four fixtures.

However, they will be on the wrong side of a heavy defeat here and Spain should be able to take a healthy lead before resting some of their key players.

Spain -4 handicap @ 10/11 with bet365

Spain to start fast

While Zambia did well to last until 43 minutes before conceding against Japan, they will struggle to keep Spain at bay for that long.

La Roja have a point to prove as one of the favourites for the tournament, and they had wrapped up their win against Costa Rica inside 30 minutes.

All three of their goals came in a 10-minute window, while in their 7-0 rout over Panama, they scored six first-half goals.

Spain would love to top the group ahead of Japan, so expect them to fly out of the blocks, secure a big lead and then rest their key personnel ahead of their clash with Nadeshiko Japan on Monday.

Over 2.5 first-half goals @ 6/5 with bet365