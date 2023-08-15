Our football betting expert offers his Spain vs Sweden predictions and betting tips ahead of their Women’s World Cup Semi-final clash.

We have reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Women's World Cup and our football betting expert picks three standout bets ahead of the first of those two clashes between Spain and Sweden.

Spain vs Sweden Betting Tips

Spain to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Spain to win 2-1 Correct Score @ 9/1

Spain Over 13.5 Team Shots @ 4/5 with bet365

Spain are one game away from their first World Cup final appearance, Sweden one win from their second, and the stakes could not be any higher going into this all-European shoot-out at Eden Park in Auckland.

The first semi-final is a contrast in styles between the eye-catching Spanish and the super-efficient Swedes. Spain have turned on the class at times on their run to the last four, while Sweden have removed the two countries who between them had won the last three World Cups in their two knockout ties.

Now it's all about who can hold their nerve with a place in Sunday's final in Sydney, the prize for the winner.

Spain ought to be too good for resolute Swedes

There is a swagger about the Spanish that makes you believe their name could well be on the trophy.

Having entered the tournament under a cloud and far from perfect throughout it, when La Roja turned on the style few could live with them.

And in a contest likely to be decided by the occasional flash of brilliance, it's more likely that Spain produces it than the Swedes.

When Spain has been good at the finals, they have been very good. Destructive against Costa Rica, Zambia and Switzerland, luckless against Japan and so professional against the Dutch, all the characteristics and attributes needed to be a world champion are being displayed.

Spain vs Sweden Tip 1: Spain to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Raised stakes could add up to tight scoreline

It would be wonderful to see Spain's superstars Jenni Hermoso, Aitana Bonmati and the under-used Alexia Putellas, really bring out their party pieces.

But Sweden's super-disciplined set-up has proved tough to break down and they won't roll over.

Sweden sailed through the group stage then rode their luck extravagantly against the United States in the last 16, before stunning Japan in the quarter-finals.

They are functional and blessed with match-winners, and in Arsenal's Amanda Ilestedt they have an unlikely hero at both ends of the pitch.

Sweden will stay competitive and create chances, playing their part in an anticipated 2-1 loss.

Spain vs Sweden Tip 2: Spain to win 2-1 Correct Score @ 9/1

Watch the Spanish shot count soar

Spain are averaging over 24 shots per 90 minutes in the tournament – twice as many as Sweden – and even allowing for the stakes and calibre of the opponent, Jorge Vilda's team should have little difficulty firing off 14 or more shots.

Never a side to sit back, the Spaniards have averaged far more shots than any other side down under and they are unlikely to change their style now.

Spain vs Sweden Tip 3: Spain Over 13.5 Team Shots @ 4/5 with bet365