Spain vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Well Above Evens Tips in Euro 2024 qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Spain vs Scotland predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday.

Group A leaders Scotland have maintained a 100 per cent record which included a 2-0 victory over Spain at Hampden Park. Second-placed Spain are six points further back but they have played one game fewer.

Spain vs Scotland Betting Tips

Spain and under 2.5 goals @ 11/5 with bet365

Ferran Torres to score the first goal @ 15/4 with bet365

John McGinn to be carded @ 7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Scots could suffer first defeat in Seville

Scotland have moved to the brink of Euro 2024 qualification with five straight wins, but their perfect record could come to an end with a low-scoring loss to Spain in Seville.

Steve Clarke’s men have been making light work of a potentially tricky section and they head to Andalusia knowing that a point would be enough to confirm a place at next summer’s finals in Germany.

However, they are up against a highly-motivated Spain side which seems to have grown in confidence since winning the Nations League this summer.

Spain having overcome Croatia in the Nations League final, drawing 0-0 before winning 5-4 on penalties.

Securing silverware was a major boost for a team which had performed below expectations at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and it seems to have had a positive impact on their push for Euro 2024 qualification.

Luis de la Fuente’s side had a strong September, posting thumping victories away to Georgia (7-1) and at home to Cyprus (6-0), and are approaching the Scotland match in second place, two points above third-placed Norway, who have played one game more.

Winning the group remains possible although De la Fuente’s first priority will be to see off the threat of Norway, who are Spain’s opponents in Oslo on Sunday.

Spain’s resurgence poses a challenge to the Scots, who suffered a knock to their confidence last month with a 3-1 friendly defeat at home to bitter rivals England.

However, Scotland will be determined to put up stiff resistance and can at the very least avoid a hammering.

The Scots have conceded just one goal across this qualifying campaign and they can limit Spain to no more than two goals.

Torres can top up his tally

Ferran Torres popped up with two goals in Spain’s 6-0 success at home to Cyprus last month and he looks overpriced at 15/4 to open the scoring against Scotland.

The Barcelona attacker has not been a prolific scorer at club level but he has flourished on the international stage, scoring 17 goals in 36 appearances for his country.

Centre-forward Alvaro Morata is the top scorer in the squad with 33 goals in 66 appearances but he is priced up less attractively at 11/4.

Scotland’s defenders are likely to focus heavily on dealing with the physical threat of Morata, but they may find it more difficult to keep tabs on the more elusive Torres, who looks a probable match-winner.

Caution on the cards for feisty McGinn

Scotland attacking midfielder John McGinn collects a lot of cautions when representing Aston Villa in the Premier League and he looks a strong candidate to see yellow against Spain.

McGinn has committed ten fouls in Scotland’s five qualifying matches and a few more are likely to follow in Seville.

The 28-year-old will be at the forefront of Scotland’s efforts to break up Spanish attacks and it would be no great surprise if he ended up in referee Serdar Gozubuyuk’s notebook.

