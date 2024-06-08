Spain vs Northern Ireland Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/4 Carvajal on target in Palma friendly

Our football betting expert offers his Spain vs Northern Ireland predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their international showdown.

Spain's final warm-up match before their Euro 2024 campaign is a visit from Northern Ireland to the San Moix in Palma.

Luis de la Fuente will want a tidy performance and a good win against a side in decent form in 2024 but ranked 65 places below them.

Spain vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Spain & Over 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Goal to be scored after 78:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

Over 0.5 Dani Carvajal shots on target @ 9/4 with bet365

Spain to run riot over O'Neill's battlers

Northern Ireland never shy away from a challenge and a trip to Spain is right up there with the stiffest of tasks.

This is La Roja's final match before they take on Croatia next weekend in their Euro 2024 opener with players desperate to prove to head coach Luis de la Fuente they merit a place in the team.

For Northern Ireland this is merely a chance for Michael O'Neill to look at a few players who probably can't wait to go away on holiday after a long season.

Spain warmed up for this clash with a 5-0 drubbing of Andorra on Wednesday, a slow burner with the Spanish going to town in the second half. Andorra looked okay weathering the early storm with Alvaro Morata leading the line. But when Mikel Oyarzabal came on and Spain went for the 'false nine' approach, it was carnage. Oyarzabal duly helped himself to a hat-trick.

In March Northern Ireland held Romania 1-1 and beat Scotland 1-0 despite seeing little of the ball. They will see even less against Spain and it would be remarkable if the hosts didn't convert at least four of the glut of chances they are expected to carve out.

Spain vs Northern Ireland Tip 1: Spain & Over 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Bench-warmers determined to deliver fast finish

Spain finished strongly against Andorra, with four of their goals in the second half - the last, from ex-Manchester City winger Ferran Torres coming in the 81st minute.

Players coming off the bench need to make their mark in the heated competition for places at the Euros so don't expect any slacking in the second half.

O'Neill will also make plenty of changes in the second half as his men wilt from chasing shadows, but Spain will be looking to go out with a bang and can find the net late.

Spain vs Northern Ireland Tip 2: Goal after 78:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

Carvajal's scoring touch there for all to see

Spain's Real Madrid contingent have rejoined the squad following their Champions League triumph over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley last weekend.

Dani Carvajal can expect a final run-out against Northern Ireland and we now know the defender has a goal in him.

Carvajal's header against Dortmund was his sixth goal of the season for Real. He also has eight for his country in a long career and is a big price to have an effort on target given how many goals Spain are likely to pile up.

Spain vs Northern Ireland Tip 3: Over 0.5 Dani Carvajal shots on target @ 9/4 with bet365