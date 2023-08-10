Our football betting expert offers his best Spain vs Netherlands predictions and betting tips for Friday’s Women’s World Cup quarter-final clash.

After suffering a 4-0 group-stage humiliation at the hands of Japan, La Roja regrouped well against Switzerland in the last-16 and can now see a path to a rematch in the semi-final as they take on a Netherlands side who have been fortunate not to concede more goals.

Spain vs Netherlands Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spain to win @10/11 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @23/20 with bet365

Half Time/Full Time Spain - Spain @21/10 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

La Roja exploit wide areas so well

Jorge Vilda's side were well beaten by Japan in their final group game, but the coach made four changes against the Swiss and saw his side poke plenty of holes in their opponents' defence.

They looked sharp and well balanced in that match and got back to what they do best - testing their opponents with crafty crosses to the back post.

The Netherlands' results would suggest they are not weak in defensive areas as the only goal they have so far conceded was an equaliser to the mighty USA.

But their average expected goals-against figure of 1.1 is almost double that of the Spanish and they were outshot by 13 efforts to 11 in their 2-0 last-16 win over South Africa.

The underlying statistics suggest Andries Jonker's team have been getting away with it at the back and a clinical display from Spain on Friday should end their involvement in the tournament.

Additionally, Spain have conceded twice as many goals as the analytics say they should have done.

Spain vs Netherlands Tip 1: Spain to win @10/11 with bet365

Expect goals when Spain hit their stride

Spain's average expected-goals figure of 2.8 per game is better than any other team at the World Cup, indicating they have perhaps been the most incisive team so far.

La Roja have put 13 goals on the board while creating chances for many more and can ensure this game is not another dull knockout round affair.

Only three of the eight last-16 clashes saw more than two goals scored, but this has all the makings of a clash where an early strike can really open things up.

The head-to-head history between these nations suggests otherwise as each of the last seven meetings have gone under the 2.5-goal mark, but there is value in backing overs here given Spain have shipped five times in four games while looking dangerous whenever they approach their opponents' box.

Spain vs Netherlands Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @23/20 with bet365

Dutch could be sunk by fast-starting Spanish

One obvious aspect of Spain's three wins at this tournament has been how quickly they get their noses in front as Vilda's side have led before the 22-minute mark each time.

The ability to click into gear right from the first whistle is a quality that could propel them into a half-time lead, which they have held in three of their four contests.

The Dutch are not known for their comebacks, having recovered to win from a losing position only once since November 2019.

The team that has led at the break has gone on to win four of their last five games and it looks likely that if Spain are on top at the interval they can see out the result by carefully looking after the ball.

Spain vs Netherlands Tip 3: Half Time/Full Time Spain - Spain @21/10 with bet365