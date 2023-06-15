Our expert offers his best Spain vs Italy predictions and betting tips for today's Nations League semi-final, with Federico Chiesa tipped to shine.

Italy's qualification for the Nations League finals would have felt like little more than a consolation prize after they were denied a place at the 2022 World Cup by a dismal 1-0 defeat at home to North Macedonia.

And Spain are approaching the conclusion of this tournament on the back foot after following up a disappointing showing at Qatar 2022, where they suffered a round-of-16 elimination at the hands of unfancied Morocco, with a mixed start to Euro 2024 qualifying.

Both countries could do with a positive experience this week and it will be fascinating to see which of them claims a place in Sunday's final.

Spain vs Italy Betting Tips:

Azzurri may have the edge

Italy have struggled to build on their success at Euro 2020 but they mean business at this summer's Nations League finals and can take the first step towards lifting the trophy by defeating Spain.

Azzurri head coach Roberto Mancini wants a response after overseeing his team's 2-1 loss at home to England in Euro 2024 qualifying and has recalled some of his most experienced players.

Leonardo Bonucci and Ciro Immobile have been drafted in and, even if they do not start against Spain, their influence in the dressing room should inspire some of their younger team-mates.

Italy's squad looks well-balanced and features 15 players called up for Euro 2020 and five players who took part in Inter's 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Manchester City.

Mancini has a group who he can trust and that may not be the case for his opposite number, Oscar de la Fuente, who has been in the Spanish hotseat for just six months.

La Roja started Euro 2024 qualifying with contrasting performances, winning 3-0 at home to Norway and losing 2-0 away to Scotland.

They struggled in both penalty boxes against the Scots and may suffer a similar outcome against Italy.

Spain vs Italy Betting Tip 1: Italy to qualify @ 6/5 with bet365

Tight tussle on the cards

Italy's Euro 2020 success was based on solid defence with just four goals conceded across seven matches, and they will be targeting a clean sheet at the start of their Nations League campaign.

The Azzurri tend to favour a counter-attacking approach in the big games and were happy to defend in a low-block during their Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain, which finished 1-1 before Mancini's men triumphed 4-2 on penalties.

There may be a similar pattern to the game in Enschede with Spain likely to enjoy the bulk of possession, while Italy look to keep things tight and spring forward on the counter-attack.

Spain can be devastating when they score early as they showed when beating Costa Rica 7-0 at the World Cup.

However, three of their last five games have generated less than three goals and the low-scoring trend looks likely to continue.

Spain vs Italy Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with bet365

Chiesa looks ready for a successful summer

Clear-cut chances may be at a premium but Italy have a pair of in-form forwards, Mateo Retegui and Federico Chiesa, who may give them a clinical edge when the big moments arrive.

Retegui has opened up his international career with two goals in two appearances and is 12/5 to score against Spain.

However, there may be a greater threat from Chiesa, who featured at Euro 2020 and will be full of confidence after scoring in two of his last three club appearances for Juventus.

Spain vs Italy Betting Tip 3: Federico Chiesa to score any time @ 7/2 with bet365