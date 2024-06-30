Spain vs Georgia Predictions and Betting Tips: La Roja Rumbling Onwards

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Spain vs Georgia predictions and betting tips ahead of their last-16 tie on Sunday evening.

After winning Group B in impressive fashion, many have Spain marked as potential Euros winners as they prepare to face one of the surprise packages of the tournament in the last-16.

Georgia may have finished third in Group F but a victory over Portugal in their final group game was a just reward after some strong performances.

Spain vs Georgia Betting Tips

HT / FT – Draw / Spain @ 29/10 with BetMGM

Over 3.5 Shots – Fabian Ruiz @ 43/20 with BetMGM

To get a Card – Guram Kashia @ 19/5 with BetMGM

Georgia will make De La Fuente’s men work

There are no fewer than 66 places separating these two sides in the FIFA world rankings and on paper you would expect a comfortable win for Spain.

The head-to-head stats would also suggest a cruise into the quarter-finals for Luis de la Fuente’s side, with Spain winning the last four meetings between the sides.

In fact, those four matches have seen La Roja rack up a sensational aggregate score of 16-3, with a 7-1 thrashing in September a highlight for the Spanish in that run.

But Georgia have caught the eye in this tournament, hinting at some improvement since those clashes with Spain, and have worked harder than any other team to qualify for the knockout stages.

They have only conceded one goal in the first half of matches in their three group games and they are likely to keep it tight and try to frustrate their opponents.

Spain vs Georgia Tip 1: HT / FT – Draw / Spain @ 29/10 with BetMGM

Ruiz could be key to Spain success

There haven’t been many, if any, better players at Euro 2024 so far than Fabian Ruiz, who has had a big impact in the middle of the park for Spain.

The 28-year-old scored a quality goal in the Group B opener against Croatia and he has been the man given licence to roam forwards from midfield.

With Rodri and Pedri supporting him in the centre, Ruiz has been a key player in linking defence to attack.

When you consider the level of his performances in this tournament, it’s a surprise to see that the Paris Saint Germain star only has 25 caps to his name.

But De La Fuente certainly knows how important he is and will throw him back into the starting XI after resting him for the final group match.

Spain vs Georgia Tip 2: Over 3.5 Shots – Fabian Ruiz @ 43/20 with BetMGM

Georgia skipper faces tough test

Georgia’s captain Guram Kashia has impressed in the Crusaders’ maiden major tournament and his defensive presence has been a huge reason for their success so far.

The Slovan Bratislava centre back turns 37 in early July and looks set to win his 117th cap for his country against Spain.

Georgia have made more tackles in this tournament than any other team and they will need to use a physical approach to have any chance of causing an upset.

Veteran Kashia was one of four Georgia players booked in the draw with the Czech Republic and looks like a strong candidate to be cautioned on Sunday evening.

Spain vs Georgia Tip 3: To get a Card – Guram Kashia @ 19/5 with BetMGM