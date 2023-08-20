Spain vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/1 Lionesses result tipped Women’s World Cup final

Our football betting expert offers up Spain vs England predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday's Women's World Cup Final.

Sarina Wiegman’s England will seek to add the world title to the European crown they won a year ago on Sunday morning - but it could be a nervy watch for England fans with Spain set to cause problems for the Lionesses.

Spain vs England Betting Tips

Both teams to score @1/1 with bet365

1-1 Draw @5/1 with bet365

England Women to win in extra-time @11/1 with bet365

More goals for Lionesses

England saw off co-hosts Australia in the semi-finals courtesy of a 3-1 victory, the third time in four matches that they’ve seen both teams score.

Both teams have scored in each of Spain's knockout games against Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden, and the way the sides set up suggests that both can find the net in Sydney.

The Spaniards also shipped four goals in a heavy loss to Japan in their final group game, so they have their own defensive issues to sort out.

As a result, look to both teams to find the net in Sunday’s showpiece.

Spain vs England Tip 1: Both teams to score @ Evs

Hard to split finalists

England took full advantage of defensive slips from Australia on Wednesday but they could have been pulled back to 2-2 moments before sealing the game with their third goal.

Sunday’s final will be another battle of small moments and the Spanish have impressed in that regard. However, they needed extra-time to defeat the Dutch in the last eight and their two goals against Sweden in the semis came in the final 10 minutes.

When Spain and England met at the Euros last year the pair went to extra-time after a 1-1 draw, a scoreline the Lionesses repeated in the final against Germany.

The two sides drew both meetings in 2022 and with goals expected for both teams, 1-1 could again be the best correct-score option.

Spain vs England Tip 2: 1-1 Draw @ 5/1

Another extra-time win for England?

If this clash is to go past 90 minutes then England seem well placed to win it before heading to an intense penalty shootout.

The Lionesses beat both Spain and Germany in extra-time on their way to European glory a year ago. They also looked like a completely different side in extra-time against Nigeria in the last 16 having struggled through the opening 90, so they appear to thrive under the extra pressure.

Backing a side to win in 120 minutes rather than inside normal time tends to offer a price boost and this clash is no different. Given England’s recent extra-time record, the Lionesses look good value at 11/1 to lift the World Cup that way.

Spain vs England Tip 3: England Women to win in extra time @ 11/1