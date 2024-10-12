Check out our football expert’s Spain vs Denmark predictions and betting tips, before Saturday’s 20:00 Nations League A clash (12/10/2024).

Spain and Denmark will meet this evening for the first time since 2008, in the Nations League A. Two wins from two puts the Danes in position to comfortably top Group 4, whilst the Spanish need to make up some ground, as a draw with Serbia has put them on the back foot.

Spain vs Denmark Betting Tips

La Roja Rampant

Spain may have drawn their opening Nations League A clash with Serbia, but bounced back with a bang in their next outing, as they put four past Switzerland.

Back-to-back wins have seen the Danish top the group, but to keep their place here they need a result against La Roja, one that looks unlikely to secure.

The Danes have failed to beat Spain in every meeting since 1993, losing four straight, and six of the last seven, only managing to secure a single draw back in 1995.

Further to this is the fact that this will be the Spaniard's first game on home soil since lifting the Euro 2024 trophy, and the fans will be out in force to back their championship side.

On home soil, La Roja will prove nye on unstoppable as they will make good on the impressive form they have racked up against the Danish of late.

Whilst they may be set for victory, the goal line is unlikely to rise too high in this one though, as Spain settles for a consummate, rather than overwhelming victory.

Just one of the Spaniard's last five games have seen more than four goals, with none of Denmark's last six matches having seen more than two goals scored.

Equally, just one of their last eight meetings have seen four goals scored, all the rest coming in under the line.

The raucous La Roja fans will welcome their Euro-winning side back home and spur them on to victory, but do not expect too many goals in this one.

Spain Swinging them In

Corners are one thing the Spanish national side have not been short on of late, managing to earn nine in both of their opening Nations League games.

With their home crowd at their back as well they should well maintain this rate, being encouraged into attack after attack by the thousands-strong Spaniard army at their back.

Spain proved their attacking prowess at Euro 2024, and with this always comes a slew of corners, as the game on Saturday should prove no different.

Fabian Forcing the Keeper into Action

Fabian Ruiz came into his own for Spain over the course of the Euros, with his goalwards efforts bearing fruit as he bagged two goals for his nation.

It was not for lack of trying as the midfielder averaged 2.5 shots on target per game, and when back in his national colours he will hope to replicate these numbers.

Back at PSG, he has kept trying his luck, with his numbers falling slightly, yet still managing to average a shot on target every other game.

When he pulls on the Spain shirt he takes on a different role, targeting the goal more and more, and he is expected to test the Danish keeper once more.

