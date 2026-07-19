Spain vs Argentina Betting Offers: Best Super Boosts, Free Bets and Bonuses for World Cup Final

Before placing a bet on Spain vs Argentina, it’s worth comparing the best bookmaker promotions available for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. From enhanced odds and player super boosts to Bet Builder bonuses and free-bet offers, several leading sportsbooks have launched match-specific promotions ahead of Sunday’s showpiece.
William Hill, Betfred, Bet365, Sky Bet, Virgin Bet, Midnite, Dabble, LiveScore Bet, BetMGM and Paddy Power are all offering incentives for the final, giving customers plenty of options before kick-off at the New York/New Jersey Stadium.
Sky Bet
£30 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE ANY BET
New Customers Only
New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org #ad
BetMGM
Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets + Golden Spin Free-To-Play game
New Customers Only
Welcome Offer - New customers: Deposit £10+ within 7 days and place a sports bet. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Min odds apply. Excludes virtual sports, esports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply. Golden Spin - Eligible cust only. One entry per day. Min £10 deposit required. Prizes include Free Bets and Profits Boost (max win £10 Free Bet or 50% Profit Boost) subject to their own T&Cs, expiry & restrictions. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
bet365
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365
New Customers Only
18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Coral
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £5
New Customers Only
18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Unibet
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
18+. GambleAware.org . New GB customers only. Opt in. Deposit and Bet £10+ on sports at min odds of 2.0+ (1/1) for £30 in Free Bets within 7 days. Debit cards or instant bank transfers only. Free bets expire within 7 days of issue. Geographical restrictions and T&C’s apply.
Betfred
£50 IN FREE BETS, WHEN YOU BET £10
New Customers Only
New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #AD 18+ Gambleaware.org
Ladbrokes
£30 in Free Bets - When you bet £5 on Sports
New Customers Only
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook
Bet £30 Get £66 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Users Only. Register with Bonus Code WC66. Bet and Settle £30 on a Predictions market at max odds of 80% (1.2) within Promotional Period. Once settled user will receive 3 x £10 Predictions Free Bets. 1 X £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. 1 x £10 Multiples Free Bet, and 1 x £6 Free Bet for any product. Free Bets will be applied within 24 hours of qualifying Bet settling and expire within 7 days. 18+ Only. T's and C's Apply. Gamble Aware.
BOYLE Sports
Bet £10 Get £40 + WIN 50% MORE (SELECTED MATCHES)
New Customers Only
18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. UK/IRE online only. Min odds 3/1. Max stake £/€20. One bet per match. 50% boost applied after all selections are settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Singles only. Free, void, or cashed out bets do not qualify. Payment and account restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.
talkSPORT BET
Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Paddy Power
£30 in Free Bets When you place a £5 Bet
New Customers Only
New Customer offer - Use promo code YSKAST. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £30 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad
Dabble
Bet £5, Get £20 in Free Bets + 2 Rocket Odds Boosts on your First Deposit with code GOALDAB
New Customers Only
New customers only. Bet £5+ in a single real-money bet within 7 days of registration to receive £20 in Free Bets and 2 Rocket Odds Boosts, credited within 24 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Free Bets and Rocket Odds Boosts expire 7 days after credit. Stake not returned. Promotional Terms Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Tote
Bet £5 Get £20 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org . Full T&Cs apply.
Betano
BET £10+ GET 3 x 200% ODDS BOOSTS & £20 IN FOOTBALL FREE BETS
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. 30-day rewards expire. GambleAware.org . Please gamble responsibly.
Midnite
BET £10 GET £30
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply. Home
William Hill
Get £30 in free bets when you deposit £10+ & bet £10
New Customers Only
18+. Play Safe. Online only. Ends 31.12.26. New UK customers only, registering with promo code R30. Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10) after settlement. Free Bets valid on any sports market excl. Virtuals, expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable and must be used in full (£10 each). Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org #ad
LiveScore Bet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets + Money Back as a Free Bet if your Bet Builder loses
New Customers Only
*New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. virtuals) at 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accepted in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. **Free Bet up to £10. 1st cash Bet Builder on every England match (ex. Price Boosts). Min odds EVS. Free Bet: valid 7 days on sports. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. Gamcare.org.uk 18+
Betfair
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
New Customers Only
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 3x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
10bet
100% up to £50 Welcome Bonus
New Customers Only
New players. Choose bonus at signup. Wager bonus 10x. Deposit used 1st. Any withdrawals void bonus. Valid 30 days. Odds, bet & payment limits. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Hollywoodbets
Free bet up to £30 on 1st Losing ACCA
New Customers Only
18+. Register an account and deposit £10+ using Visa/Mastercard. Get your stake back as a free bet, up to a maximum of £30, on your first qualifying acca to be settled as a loss. Qualifying accas each need to be a stake of £10+, 3+ legs, odds of 4/1 or greater and settled within your first 7 days. Each customer will be eligible for a maximum of 1 x free bet with this promotion. TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
LuckyMate
Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
18+. Play Responsibly. First deposit only. £10 Min Deposit. Qualifying bet: Min. £10, on any ACCA or Bet Builder (2+ Selections) with Min odds 6/4 (2.5) on selected sports. £10 Free Bet: 2+ Leg ACCA or Bet Builder (2+ Selections), Min Odds 6/4 (2.5). 7-day expiry. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs
Virgin Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Get a Bet Builder on every England Game
New Customers Only
*New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. virtuals) at 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accepted in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs and deposit exclusions apply. **To qualify: min £10 cash bet(s) on sportsbook from the 01.06.26. Free Bet Builder on every England World Cup Game (min 3 sel & odds EVS). Max 1/ Member, £1 - £20. Stakes not returned. T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. GamCare.org.uk , 18+.
Parimatch
Bet £10 Get £25
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in, Deposit & Bet £10 on any Sports market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £25 in Free Bets for any Sports market (odds 2.00+) 7 days expiry. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
SpreadEx
Bet £10 Get Up To £60 In Free Bets
New Customers Only
Place a £10 fixed odds single or £10 each-way bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and, once your qualifying bet has been settled, get 3 x £10 free fixed odds bets, 3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets and 3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets and a £1 racing Race Index spread bet. 18+ www.gambleaware.org .
CopyBet
Up to 15% Profit Boost every Day
New Customers Only
18+. Offer stands for verified UK clients. Each Profit Boost is available for bets with no odds restriction. The maximum stake for a Profit Boost is £30. Each Profit Boost lasts for 24 hours. The Profit Boost cannot be used with Free bets. The Profit Boost applies only to single bets. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
BetUK
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers: Deposit £10+ within 7 days and place a sports bet. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Min odds apply. Excludes virtual sports, esports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs
BetVictor
Get £30 in Football Free Bets When you bet £10
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 or more on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Football Bets, selected markets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
*New customers only. Place a min £10 pre-event bet at min odds of 2.0. £40 worth of Free Bet Tokens awarded on bet settlement. 4 x £10 each with betting restrictions. 7 day expiry. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). 18+ GambleAware.org . Bet The Responsible Way Full Terms apply
SBK
Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New UK customers. Min £10 first deposit. Place a bet of £5 at min odds of 2/1 (3.0) and get £30 in Free Bets within 48 hours. Restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
easyBet
Bet £30 on Predictions, Get £66 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Users Only. Register with Bonus Code YES66. Bet and Settle £30 on a Predictions market at max odds of 80% (1.2) within Promotional Period. Once settled user will receive 3 x £10 Predictions Free Bets. 1 X £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. 1 x £10 Multiples Free Bet, 1x £10 Exchange Free Bet and 1 x £6 Free Bet for any product. Free Bets will be applied within 24 hours of qualifying Bet settling and expire within 7 days. 18+ Only. T's and C's Apply. GambleAware.
QuinnBet
50% back up to £25
New Customers Only
18+ New UK Customers Only. Bet £10+ on any sportsbook markets at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. No cash out. Get 50% back of your first day’s losses (from first bet settlement until 23:59) as a Free Bet up to £25, valid for 7 days. Min. 3 bets on different events required, with 2 bets being at least 50% of your largest stake. Place at least 1 bet of £10+ at odds 2.00+ to receive a £5 Free Bet even if your account is up or losses are under £5. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org
kwiff
Bet £10 and Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New UK customers. Place a £10 real money bet at min. 2.0 odds within 5 days of deposit. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 Single, 2 Accas & 1 Bet Builder (min. 3 selections each). Excludes cashout, E/W, Multis, Ineligible Markets & Odds Boosts. Credited after bet settlement. 7-day expiry. T&Cs apply. 18+ | GambleAware
NetBet
Get a £20 Free Bets When you bet £10
New Customers Only
New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00) to get 4 x £5 Free Bets: 1 x £5 Football Bet Builder, 1 x £5 Football Acca, 1x £5 Horse Racing Acca & 1 x £5 Tennis In-Play. Valid 7 days. Exclusions and T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
AK Bets
Up to £100 Winnings Boost on your first Acca
New Customers Only
18+. If your first bet is a Treble or Up on Any Sport (minimum 3 selections) AK Bets will boost the profit gained on that initial bet by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS with the promo code AKACCA100. Free Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement of Qualifying Bet and will expire after 7 days. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
bwin
£20 in Free Bets When you bet £5 on Sports
New Customers Only
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min. first £5 bet on selected sports within 14 days of account reg. at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets (selected sports only, valid for 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Jeffbet
Bet £10 And Get £30 Free Bet on Fifa World Cup 2026
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. #ad gambleaware
Blue Fox Casino
Bet £20 and Get £30 Free Bets
New Customers Only
Opt-in Required. Min Deposit £10 with promo code: ROYAL required. Offer is valid from 17/06/2025 to 21/06/2025 23:59GMT. Minimum of £10 worth of qualifying bets to any horse racing event to get a £30 Free bet. Free bet must be used within 7 Days and bonus within 7 Days from receipt. Free bet is a one-time stake, minimum odds of 2, stake is not returned. 1X wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Max conversion: £200. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Mogobet
Deposit & Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers Only
Opt-in Required. Min Deposit £10 with promo code: ROYAL required. Offer is valid from 17/06/2025 to 21/06/2025 23:59GMT. Minimum of £10 worth of qualifying bets to any horse racing event to get a £30 Free bet. Free bet must be used within 7 Days and bonus within 7 Days from receipt. Free bet is a one-time stake, minimum odds of 2, stake is not returned. 1X wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Max conversion: £200. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. GambleAware.org
Highbet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers Only
Available to verified customers residing in the UK. Opt-in is required. Place your first bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 on any sports market within 7 days of registering. Get £30 in Free Bets (1 x £10 Horse Racing Free Bet + 1 x £10 Football Acca Free Bet + 1 x £10 Basketball/Tennis Acca Free Bet )T&Cs apply. 18+ Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org
7bet
Bet £20, Get up to £30
New Customers Only
1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on FIFA 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | 18+
PricedUp
Bet £40 Get £20
New Customers Only
18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive 4x£5 Free Bets. Free bets expire after 24 hours. GambleAware.org . T&Cs & Maximum Pay-Outs Apply. #ad
Planet Sport Bet
Bet £20 Get £10 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code bet20get10. Place a minimum £20 cash bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and receive a £10 Free Bet 18+. GambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply.
Betrino
Bet £25 Get £50 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £50, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Monster Sports
Deposit & Bet £20 Get £40 Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. 18+. | _GambleAware.org | #Ad
TheOnlineCasino
Bet £20 and Get £40 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.
All British Casino
Get a £10 Free Bet When you Bet £10
New Customers Only
#AD | New customers only. £10 in real money. Bets placed on sports at odds of 2.00 or more to qualify. Bets must be placed 24 hours within registration. £10 free bets must be wagered on sports. Full TCs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly
Pub Casino
Get a £10 free bet when you bet £10 + 50% ACCA Boost on all Football Games
New Customers Only
#AD | New customers only. £10 in real money. Bets placed on sports at odds of 2.00 or more to qualify. Bets must be placed 24 hours within registration. £10 free bets must be wagered on sports. Full TCs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly
QuickBet
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
#AD | Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | T&C's apply |Free bet: Min odds: 2.0 - Free bet value will be deducted from free bet winnings | 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly.
Casino Kings
Bet £10 and Get £40 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet-one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Free bets and Bonuses are valid for 7 days. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
BetWright
Bet £10 Get £10 ACCA
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0). Get £10 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days and must be used on acca with min 5 selections and min total odds of 2.0. Free stake not returned with winnings. Use code ACCA10 on signup. Bangers N'Cash rewards are a separate promotional scheme and must be opted into during the weekly promotional period via the BetWright Rewards Section T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org . Full T&Cs
Star Sports
BET £40, GET £20 IN FREE BETS
New Customers Only
18+ Offer available to new customers only who sign up with Promo Code BET40GET20. Place a bet of £40 (or more) at EVS (2.0) or greater and Get 2 x £10 Free Bets. 1 x £10 Free Bet paid automatically & following £10 Free Bet after 24hrs. Min Free Bet odds 4/1 (5.0). Free Bets expire after 24hrs. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
DAZN Bet
Bet £10 Get £10
New Customers Only
18+ | Available within 7 days of registration | Opt-in required | Min. stake £10 | Excludes Boxing | Min. odds EVS (2.0) | 2x £5 Free Bets credited per customer, valid for 7 days on selected markets with stake not returned | UK only & excl. NI | T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Bet St George
Bet £20 Get £20
New Customers Only
T&Cs apply. 18+ New customers only. You must place a £20+ pre match single or multi bet. Min odds of 1/2 (1.50). Money back as £20 in free bets, 1 per account. Free bets credited by 12pm the day after your qualifying bet settles. Excludes specials, bet builders & cashed-out bets don’t count. Must use code B20G20 when creating an account. GambleAware.org
BresBet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
T&Cs apply. 18+ New customers only. You must place a single win-only bet of £10 or more with odds of evens (2.00) or greater to qualify. Money back as £10 in free bets. Free bet is credited the day after the qualifying bet has settled. Must use code B10G10 when creating an account. GambleAware.org
Grosvenor Sports
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets + Double Your Odds
New Customers Only
New Customers only. Min deposit £10 (PayPal & Paysafe excluded). Odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. 3x £10 Free Bets credited within 72 hours of settlement. Plus 100% odds boost token. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org 18+.
BestOdds
Bet £20, Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
18+ | New UK customers only. Place a £20+ bet with minimum 3 legs, min 2/1 and receive a £10 Free Bet. The Free Bet will be credited once your qualifying bet settles. Free Bet expires 7 days after being awarded. GambleAware.org | T&Cs & Maximum Payouts apply.
DragonBet
BET £10 GET £10 IN FREE BETS (2x£5)
New Customers Only
New customers only. 18+. Code [AFF10102x5]. £10 cash bet on any sport, min. odds 2.0 (excl. specials, in-play & price boosts). 2x£5 Free Bet Tokens credited daily from settlement. 24hr expiry. Stake not returned. One per household/IP/email. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org .
PlayZee
100% up to £30
New Customers Only
18+ | New players only. Opt-in required. Min deposit £20. Offer is 100% match bonus up to £30 on your first deposit. Bonus funds can be used on a real money sports bet with minimal odds of 3/4 (1.75 decimal) or higher, any sport except virtuals, boosted odds, handicap, & draw no bet markets. Bonus funds are separate to cash funds and subject to 10x wagering requirement (bonus funds). Only bonus funds count toward wagering contribution. Winnings from bonus funds capped at x10 amount credited. Bonus funds must be used within 30 days. Affordability checks apply. Terms Apply. | GambleAware.org
36Vegas
ACCA INSURANCE ON ANY SPORTS - UP TO £136 BACK!
New Customers Only
Use Code: 36VACCAINS Place a 5+ leg ACCA on any sport. If 1 leg loses, get 100% stake back as a free bet (max £136). Qualifying bets to be of odds of at least 3.00 total (2/1) and each leg at odds of at least 1.50 (1/2). Bets to be settled within 7 days of claiming Welcome offer. Free bet valid 7 days from issue, usable on any Sport/Market as a 3+ fold ACCA with total odds 3.00–21.00, each leg 1.50+. One claim per customer. Cannot be combined with the Casino welcome offer. Offer granted on first deposit of £5+ using the generated code. New and invited accounts only. 36 Vegas reserves the right to restrict or exclude any customer at its discretion, including for compliance, risk, account behaviour, or responsible gambling reasons. 18+. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
Hot Streak
£20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £20
New Customers Only
New customers only. Place a min £20 cash bet at odds 2.00+ to qualify. Build-A-Bet / Bet Builder bets do not qualify. Max reward: one £10 In-Play Free Bet and one £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. In-Play Free Bet min odds 2.0 (1/1). Bet Builder Free Bet min odds 3.0 (2/1). Free Bets expire 7 days after credit. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Spain vs Argentina Best Super Boosts
Many of the standout promotions focus on the two biggest attractions in Sunday’s final: Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. Messi continues to dominate matches through goals and creativity, while Yamal remains Spain’s most dangerous outlet despite battling through a hamstring issue earlier in the tournament.
Spain to lead at any time at EVS with William Hill
William Hill has boosted Spain to lead at any stage of the World Cup final to even money. La Roja have controlled matches throughout the tournament and have yet to trail during the knockout rounds.
Importantly, Spain do not have to win the match for this selection to land. As long as they lead at any point during normal time, the boost is successful.
Lionel Messi & Lamine Yamal each to have a shot on target at 29/20 with Virgin Bet
Virgin Bet’s enhanced price centres on the two players expected to command the biggest headlines in New Jersey.
Messi has eight goals, four assists and continues to produce decisive moments, while Yamal leads the tournament for completed dribbles and averages almost two shots on target per 90 minutes.
Lionel Messi & Lamine Yamal each to have a shot on target at EVS with Paddy Power
Paddy Power offers the same popular player combination at even money.
Messi has now recorded a goal or assist in 13 consecutive matches for club and country, while Yamal’s willingness to attack defenders ensures he remains one of Spain’s primary shooting threats.
Lionel Messi to score or assist at 13/10 with Dabble
Dabble has boosted Messi to either score or provide an assist in the World Cup final.
The Argentina captain has directly contributed to 12 goals during the tournament and created both late goals in the dramatic semi-final comeback against England. Whether finishing chances himself or creating them for teammates, he remains Argentina’s central attacking influence.
Super boost
Bookmaker
Boosted odds
Spain to lead at any time
William Hill
EVS
Messi & Yamal each 1+ shot on target
Virgin Bet
29/20
Messi & Yamal each 1+ shot on target
Paddy Power
EVS
Messi score or assist
Dabble
13/10
Best Spain vs Argentina Free Bet Offers
Alongside enhanced prices, several bookmakers are offering welcome bonuses and Bet Builder promotions for the World Cup final. Customers should always check eligibility criteria, qualifying odds and opt-in requirements before placing a wager.
Betfred Bet £10 Get £10
New Betfred customers can place a qualifying £10 bet and receive a £10 free bet once their qualifying wager settles.
The promotion requires minimum qualifying odds and is available to eligible new customers only.
Bet365 50% Bet Builder Boost
Bet365 customers can boost eligible Spain vs Argentina Bet Builders by 50%.
The promotion requires customers to opt in before placing their Bet Builder, with maximum payout limits applying.
BetMGM 50% Bet Builder Boost
BetMGM is also enhancing eligible Bet Builders by 50% for the World Cup final.
Customers should ensure they’ve activated the offer before placing their selections.
Virgin Bet 50% Bet Builder Boost
Virgin Bet’s promotion increases returns on qualifying Spain vs Argentina Bet Builders by 50%.
Eligible selections and promotional limits apply.
LiveScore Bet 50% Bet Builder Boost
LiveScore Bet joins several rivals by offering a 50% enhancement on eligible Bet Builders for Sunday’s final.
Sky Bet 25% Bet Builder Boost
Sky Bet rounds off the available promotions with a 25% boost on qualifying Bet Builders.
Customers must opt in before placing their selection.
Offer
Bookmaker
Key terms
Bet £10 Get £10
Betfred
New customers. Qualifying £10 bet required. Minimum odds apply.
50% Bet Builder Boost
Bet365
Opt in. Eligible Bet Builders only. Max payout limits apply.
50% Bet Builder Boost
BetMGM
Opt in. Eligible Bet Builders only.
50% Bet Builder Boost
Virgin Bet
Opt in before placing qualifying Bet Builder.
50% Bet Builder Boost
LiveScore Bet
Eligible Bet Builders only. Promotional limits apply.
25% Bet Builder Boost
Sky Bet
Opt in required. Eligible Bet Builders only.