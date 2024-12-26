Check out our football expert’s Southampton vs West Ham predictions and betting tips, prior to Wednesday’s 15:00 Premier League clash (26/12/2024).

New Southampton boss Ivan Juric will have spent Christmas wishing for the biggest present of all, a win in his opening game as Saints manager.

However, a visit from a resurgent West Ham will not make achieving that wish an easy task and Thursday’s clash at St Mary’s looks set to go the way of the Hammers.

Southampton vs West Ham Betting Tips

Hammers heading for a rare away triumph

With Southampton propping up the Premier League and eight points off safety at Christmas, to say Juric has a big job his hands would be putting it lightly.

The Croatian’s spell at Roma to start the season didn’t go to plan as he managed just four wins from 12 games with the Italian giants and there is every chance he suffers a similarly disappointing fate with the Saints, beginning on Boxing Day.

Southampton fans can take comfort in the fact that they are unbeaten in four home games against West Ham, but there is nothing to like about this iteration of the Saints, who have lost seven of their last 10 matches at St Mary’s.

Each of their last two home Premier League matches have seen them ship five goals and they may struggle to contain a West Ham side who have beaten Wolves and drawn with Bournemouth and Brighton in a three-game unbeaten run.

Julen Lopetgeui, although still the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his position, has at least silenced a few of the critics for now with those results and a recent 2-0 win at Newcastle suggests the Hammers have enough to spoil Juric’s welcome party.

Soucek set to exploit Saints’ weakness

Juric has plenty of issues to fix at Southampton but it is unlikely he will sort all of those in such a short span of time, meaning the Saints will likely be vulnerable from set-pieces on Thursday, just as they have been all season.

Only Wolves (14) and Manchester United (nine) have conceded more set-piece goals than the Saints’ eight in the Premier League and West Ham will look to exploit that weakness.

Only Arsenal (nine), Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth (both seven) have netted more from set-pieces than the Hammers and their most aerially dominant player, Tomas Soucek, rates a decent anytime scorer bet given those set-play statistics.

The Czech captain has taken 11 shots across his last five games and could notch his fifth goal of the campaign at St Mary’s.

Dangerous Dibling could lead to an Emerson card

One bright spot in a turbulent campaign for the Saints has been the emergence of Tyler Dibling, who has impressed on the right-wing with his direct running and exceptional dribbling.

The young winger is often Southampton’s out-ball as they look to build attacks from the back by asking him to carry the play forwards, something which is unlikely to change under Juric.

Dibling should see plenty of the ball on Thursday and West Ham’s left-back, Emerson, could be in for a busy afternoon.

The Italian has already been booked five times this season and could land his sixth yellow card on Boxing Day.

