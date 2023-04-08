Southampton vs Manchester City Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Huge Premier League Clash

Our betting experts offers up his best Southampton vs Manchester City betting predictions ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

Manchester City will be looking to cut the gap to table-toppers Arsenal to five points on Saturday when they make the trip south to take on rock-bottom Southampton.

The Citizens are second in the Premier League, eight points adrift of the Gunners, while the Saints are rooted to the bottom of the table and are four points from safety.

Southampton vs Manchester City Betting Tips:

Man City to win and Julian Alvarez to score anytime @ 13/10 with bet365 Riyad Mahrez to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365 Romeo Lavia to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365

Argentine to star in City win

Southampton's quest for survival is looking harder each week and they are unlikely to get anything positive from Saturday's visitors Manchester City, who are still hunting down league leaders Arsenal.

The Citizens are on a seven-game winning streak across all competitions, haven't tasted defeat in their last 11 outings and have racked up three straight away victories - beating Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in the league either side of an FA Cup triumph over Bristol City.

Pep Guardiola's side should have more than enough to overcome a Saints side that are without a win in four games and have the worst home record in the division this season, taking just 10 points from 14 matches.

Adding in Julian Alvarez to score anytime boosts this price up nicely and the Argentine has been in solid form of late, netting three times in his last two appearances across all competitions.

Should City side with caution when it comes to Erling Haaland's participation in the contest, then it is likely Alvarez will retain his starting spot up front and he can repay Guardiola's continued faith by finding the back of the net again.

Southampton vs Man City Bet 1: Man City to win and Julian Alvarez to score anytime @ 13/10 with bet365

Algerian worth a look in scorer market

City have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to attacking options and one player that looks worth consideration to score anytime is Algeria ace Riyad Mahrez, who has netted five times in the league this season.

The 32-year-old has not scored since the 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on February 22 but he can find his way back on the goal trail against an opposition he has enjoyed previous success against.

Mahrez has seven goals in 14 appearances against the Saints - he has only scored more against Burnley - and he can continue his fine record when making the trip to the south coast.

Southampton vs Man City Bet 2: Riyad Mahrez to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Former City youngster to make his mark

Southampton are likely to have their backs against the wall for long periods of this clash and the expected tired legs as the match goes on brings the cards market firmly into focus.

One player that has fallen foul of the officials this season is Romeo Lavia, who has been shown six yellow cards in the league and he is sure to be kept busy in the middle of the park once again.

It's also worth noting that the Belgium international used to be at City, having made the switch to St Mary's in July last year, and he will be eager to prove to the Citizens that they were wrong in letting him go.

Southampton vs Man City Bet 3: Romeo Lavia to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365