Southampton vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/4 shock result tipped in Premier League Showdown

With Southampton already relegated and Liverpool currently sitting in 5th this may well be simply a formality. However Southampton may want to end their time in the Premier League on a high and go out with a bang.

Southampton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Southampton or Draw @7/4 with bet365

Roberto Firmino to Score @11/8 with bet365

Over 9 Match Corners @5/6 with bet365

Saint-ly Intervention

Southampton have by stretch of the imagination been one of the worst teams in the Premier League this season. Currently without a win in 12 games once might imagine the Saints need some divine intervention.

However it may be closer than they think, Liverpool’s away form has been quite poor this season, with them losing 8 matches on the road. Southampton may be in luck and able to capitalise upon this poor form.

What’s more is Southampton’s penchant for getting results against some of the teams against the top. Draws against Manchester United and Tottenham could be cause for hope as well as tying both matchups with Arsenal.

The Saints may be down and out but this by no means could stop them from attempting to get something from their final game in the top flight.

Southampton vs Liverpool Tip 1: Southampton or Draw @7/4 with bet365

Bobby’s to go out with a Bang

Roberto Firmino looks set to play his last match in Liverpool red and may want to go out scoring, for the club he has helped to many major titles in his tenure.

In his last run out at Anfield against Aston Villa he gifted his side a late equaliser in the 89th minute to keep their hopes of achieving a top four finish.

With an injury to their main target man Darwin Nunez as well, Firmino may be set to start in his characteristic deep lying centre forward role.

He may well want to go out with a bang and net at least one more for the club he has played with for the last eight years.

Southampton vs Liverpool Tip 2: Firmino to Score @11/8 with bet365

Corners abound

Liverpool and Southampton could be locked into a testy battle, with both teams fighting to get something out of the game, corners could well be a major feature.

Both sides have achieved over 9 corners in four of the last five games. And with very little to lose for either team the game could be played with a freedom and will be conducive to corners.

Liverpool’s impressive strike force may also be a factor. All of their forwards love a shot that should force the Saints keeper into saves and their defence to make some crucial tackles to put the ball into touch.

Southampton vs Liverpool Tip 3: Over 9 Match Corners @5/6 with bet365