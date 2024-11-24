Our football expert offers his Southampton vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips for Sunday's Premier League clash at 14:00 (24/11/2024).

Leaders Liverpool resume their Premier League title bid after the international break with a trip to bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

The Reds started the weekend five points clear at the top and look set to maintain their winning form with victory at St Mary’s.

Southampton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win by one goal - winning margin @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Cody Gakpo to score anytime @ 13/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Mateus Fernandes to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Liverpool to grind out another victory

Liverpool’s stunning form so far this season has seen them collect nine wins from their first 11 games in the league and they have built up a nice five-point cushion at the top.

While expected title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal have both dropped points, Liverpool have been ruthlessly racking up victories as Arne Slot has enjoyed a dream start to life at Anfield.

Results have been outstanding under the Dutchman but the Reds have rarely blown teams away and have often had to grind out their wins.

Recent victories over Brighton and Aston Villa have come after Slot’s men have withstood some pressure and while they should be too good for Saints on Sunday they might not be totally dominant throughout on the south coast.

Liverpool won by just the one goal away at both Wolves and Crystal Palace earlier in the season and that pattern could continue when they come up against another side sitting in the bottom three.

Saints have managed just one win in the top flight so far but it’s worth remembering they were only beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad and took the lead at Arsenal before eventually losing 3-1.

Gakpo among visitors’ goal threats

Liverpool have an array of attacking options with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz all dangerous.

Cody Gakpo also falls into that category and he could get the nod to start on the left ahead of Diaz at St Mary’s.

Diaz played the full game for Colombia against Ecuador in his homeland on Tuesday, while Gakpo only featured off the bench late on for the Dutch in Bosnia-Herzegovina so is the fresher option for Slot.

Gakpo has impressed this season when given a chance, scoring six goals in all competitions, and he could be the man to make the difference against the Saints.

Fernandes a booking candidate

Mateus Fernandes has been trusted by Russell Martin in the Premier League with the Saints boss naming the 20-year-old in eight of his starting line-ups this season.

Fernandes could have a busy afternoon on Sunday as he will be asked to track back down the Southampton left-hand side to help try and stop Salah breaking quickly.

The Portuguese midfielder has already picked up three bookings in the league this season and only Flynn Downes in the Saints squad with 18 has given away more fouls than Fernandes’ 12 free-kicks.

