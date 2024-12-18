Check out our football expert’s Southampton vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips for Wednesday’s 20:00 EFL Cup Quarter-Final (18/12/2024).

Russell Martin was sacked as Southampton manager after their 5-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday and the Saints do not get much respite as they face Premier League leaders Liverpool in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Southampton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Hosts’ struggles may continue

Southampton’s possession-based style of play has not translated well to the Premier League, they have made a division-high 10 errors leading directly to a goal and have the second-worst defensive record in the league, conceding 36 times in 16 games.

Three of their four wins this season have come in the EFL Cup, beating Cardiff and Stoke either side of a penalty shootout victory over Everton.

There is not enough time for interim manager Simon Rusk to have a major impact on this squad following Martin’s departure and they look extremely vulnerable against a Liverpool team that have been in top form recently.

The Reds have won 16 of their last 19 games in all competitions and they should be able to get a win against a Southampton team that are struggling to keep their head above water at the moment.

Liverpool were 3-2 winners over Southampton when the two teams met in the league recently and they can record another victory with four or more goals also fancied to land.

Gakpo to star once more

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is likely to rotate for this EFL Cup clash and he may choose to rest the likes of Mohamed Salah again here.

Cody Gakpo could be the beneficiary of that rotation and has a strong goalscoring record this term.

He has netted nine times in 12 starts in all competitions and could add to that tally with another goal against a Southampton defence that have conceded 11 times in their last three outings.

Dibling could fall foul of the referee

Tyler Dibling has been one of the few bright spots for Southampton this season but one of his weak points is that he can be vulnerable to attracting the attention of the referee.

He has picked up six yellow cards in 11 starts in all competitions for the Saints this season and facing a team such as Liverpool, he could be susceptible to some rash tackles with the Reds likely to dominate the ball.

Side with Dibling to pick up another card in what could be a long night for the home team.

