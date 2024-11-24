Southampton vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips: 7/1 Bet Backed for Premier League Clash

Our expert offers his Southampton vs Liverpool bet builder tips for today’s clash, with Luis Diaz likely to shine against the Saints.

Liverpool lead the league by five points and will be looking to maintain this gap this weekend. Victory over Southampton is no new thing for the Reds, and with their recent record, it looks likely to be a consummate one.

Southampton vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips

Liverpool to Win to Nil @5/4 with Ladbrokes

Over 2.5 Southampton Cards @4/6 with Ladbrokes

Luis Diaz to Score @5/4 with Ladbrokes

Total Odds: 7/1 with Ladbrokes

Reds Rampant at St Mary’s

Liverpool have been making the league their own for some time now, with just a single loss and draw to their name, victory seems to trail them wherever they go.

This should prove no different on their trip down to the south coast as they will be eyeing an easy victory over the Saints, who currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.

Victory over such a dismal opposition should prove easy, particularly with the most recent meeting between these two having gone this way, with the Reds keeping a clean sheet in the process.

As such this Sunday’s game at St Mary’s is expected to go much the same way, particularly with the Reds having secured victory this way in back-to-back games now.

The Saints simply do not have enough firepower to trouble Liverpool’s defensive line, leaving them set to take an easy victory.

Southampton vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 1: Liverpool to Win to Nil @5/4 with Ladbrokes

Sinful Saints

It should come as no surprise to Southampton fans that their side is one of the most penalised in the league, no doubt courtesy of their woeful results and disappointing outings.

They have been averaging a massive 3.73 bookings per match, and have earned themselves two or more cards in all bars on of their matches to this point.

The game is unlikely to go the Saints' way, and as such they will have to resort to their tried and tested method of fouling their way through.

This has been the Saints method of operation for the season so far, and one they will not abandon come Sunday.

Southampton vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 2: Over 2.5 Southampton Cards @4/6 with Ladbrokes

Diaz Destructive in Front of Goal

Luis Diaz has been doing some fine work for the Reds this term, with five goals to his name. Mo Salah may be getting most of the goals and praise, but this should also mean he will garner the majority of the Saints' attention.

With their focus on the Egyptian, Diaz should be able to make the most of the space and get another to add to his tally.

Southampton vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 3: Luis Diaz to Score @5/4 with Ladbrokes