Two of last season’s relegated Premier League sides meet at St Mary’s on Friday with Southampton facing Leicester City in the Championship.

Southampton vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Both teams boasted unbeaten records after their first four games, with the Saints amassing ten points and the Foxes 12, but the duo were on the receiving end of defeats prior to the international break.

Southampton suffered a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Sunderland and the Foxes were edged 1-0 by Hull City, giving the pair a reminder of how difficult it is to get out of this division.

Saints to edge tight encounter

Southampton were left shell-shocked after their 5-0 loss to the Black Cats and manager Russell Martin will have been working hard with his side during the international break.

Given their poor defensive performance at the Stadium of Light, the Saints will probably adopt a more reserved approach against a Leicester side who have some dangerous attacking options at their disposal.

Although they have posted four league victories since Enzo Maresca took charge at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes haven’t quite hit their stride under their new boss and all of those wins have been by a one-goal margin.

Leicester have required late strikes in three of those successes and there is a feeling they aren’t yet clicking under the former Manchester City assistant, who is still finding out what his best starting XI is.

Southampton won both Premier League meetings last season by a one-goal margin, triumphing 2-1 in the East Midlands and 1-0 on the south coast, and a similar result is expected on Friday evening.

Southampton vs Leicester City Tip 1: Southampton to win by one goal @ 10/3 with bet365

Englishman in the goals

Adam Armstrong has hit the ground running this season, notching four goals from five appearances to sit joint-top of the Golden Boot standings.

While the 26-year-old has failed to cut it in the Premier League, it has been a different story in the Championship and he netted a total of 44 times in England’s second tier in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons when playing for Blackburn.

The former Newcastle striker has an affinity for the Championship and it’s notable that three of his four goals this season have come at St Mary’s.

Southampton vs Leicester City Tip 2: Adam Armstrong to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Dane to catch referee’s attention

With 11 yellow cards being shown in these sides’ two meetings last season, it could be another feisty encounter between two teams who are itching to get back to the Promised Land.

Jannik Vestergaard didn’t make a single Premier League appearance last season but he has found his way back into first-team plans and has played every minute for Leicester in the Championship this term.

The Denmark international certainly offers a big presence at the heart of defence at 6ft 6in, but he struggles against quicker players and that is something a speedy individual such as Adam Armstrong could exploit during the match.

Vestergaard has been booked a club-high three times for the Foxes this term and another caution could be coming his way.

Southampton vs Leicester City Tip 3: Jannik Vestergaard to be shown a card @ 7/4 with bet365