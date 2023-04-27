Goal brings you the latest Southampton vs Bournemouth betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Thursday’s 19:45 match on BT Sport 3

This battle on the south coast could hold long lasting ramifications for both sides, in their relegation plights.

Southampton are bottom of the league and while three points would do little to lift them from this position, it could well contribute to a longer run to try and wrest themselves out of the bottom three.

Meanwhile Bournemouth hover around 15th in the league but are only three points off the drop. A win would go a long way to securing their place in the league next year while a loss, combined with other results going against them could place them in jeopardy.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Betting Predictions:

Exactly 2 or 3 goals in the match @ 20/21 with bet365

James Ward-Prowse Shot on Target @ 5/6 with bet365

Billing Shot on Target @5/4 with bet365

South coast may well be dry

Let us be perfectly honest none of us are expecting this to be a goal fest of a football game. Yet with both teams searching for a win, goals and a winner cant be counted out.

Neither team have been magnanimous in their goal scoring, on average Southampton scoring 0.84 goals and Bournemouth scoring 0.97 goals per game. These are not impressive stats but with the impetus for a win expect both teams to press for goals.

Their conceding stats tell a story as well, one that sees both teams conceding over 1.75 goals per game. If one team scores then it's entirely likely they could press home their advantage and get another.

The exactly 2 or 3 goals gives some leeway for goals to be scored by both teams, in what could shape up to be a dry game on the coast.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Bet 1: Exactly 2 or 3 goals @ 20/21 with bet365

Ward-Prowse firing on target

James Ward-Prowse is Southampton’s last hope if they're to save themselves from relegation. The talismanic central midfielder has been Southampton's poster boy in recent years.

Considered by some to be one of the best free kick takers in the league, could well be the man to fire shots at goalwards in this match. Taking both their free kicks and penalties, one can envision him striking anything from within 35 yards and testing the keeper.

He averages a shot accuracy of 59% and Bournemouth concedes on around 9.5 free kicks per game. Any of these could be a chance for Ward-Prowse to hit one at the keeper as well as the potential for a penalty.

Goals could be on the cards for James Ward-Prowse, but because neither team can seem to buy a goal recently a shot on target may be a safer option and still holds decent value.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Bet 2: Ward-Prowse Shot on Target @5/6 with bet365

Billing to surprise again

Phillips Billing is perhaps one of Bournemouth's biggest surprises of the season so far. The central midfielder has almost become their de-facto striker, being their top scorer this year with seven goals.

Firing for Bournemouth and averaging 0.64 shots on target per game meaning he tests the keeper at least once every other game, but against, the oftentimes dismal defending of Southampton this year, one could see him capitalise upon this with a shot at goal.

He also, similarly to Ward-Prowse, takes their free kicks and could shoot at goal via this method. And with favourable odds of above evens, could be one to boost your accas or bet builders to the levels you want.

Billings is by far one of the better options for shots on target in a game that could prove to be tight in all aspects.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Bet 3: Billing Shot on Target @5/4 with bet365

