Our football expert brings you his South Africa vs Italy predictions and betting tips, with a hard fought battle with an early lead to be seen.

Group G is delicately poised, as all three of the sides could progress to the knockout stages on the last day. These being Italy, South Africa and Argentina. The former two are matching up, whilst Argentina are set to play Sweden.

South Africa vs Italy Betting Tips

Sofia Cantore 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

Italy to Win the First Half @5/4 with bet365

Kholosa Biyana to be Booked @3/1 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Both sides will need points in this match if they wish to have a chance of securing the second knockout berth, with Argentina floundering at the bottom but sure to put in a stellar performance.

Nothing but a win is good enough for South Africa, presently on one point, but they still need Argentina to lose. A point may be good enough for Italy, but they will want to leave nothing to chance.

Clinical Cantore

Sofia Cantore has been the Italian’s stand out player in the tournament so far starting in their last game against Sweden, and being the only bright spot in a 5-0 thrashing.

She was the only player in the side to register a shot on target in the match, with two of her four shots going goalwards, enough to satisfy the line in this game.

What’s more is that her opponents in this game, have nowhere near the talent of that Sweden side, thus she should find it easier to fire a few off.

From being able to receive the ball in better positions and in turn have more opportunities to test the keeper.

South Africa vs Italy Tip 1: Cantore 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

First Half Merchants

The disparities between the two sides are clear, not least in the Fifa World Rankings where Italy sit #16 and South Africa #54.

Italy should therefore be able to put this game to bed early, without too much strife and comfortably win the first half.

This is even more likely when you look into the conceding record of South Africa. In their last six matches they have allowed 10 goals in the first half out of their total 16 goals conceded, losing the first half three out of these times also.

These also against much worse opposition than the Italians, all pointing towards a half time lead for Le Azzurre.

South Africa vs Italy Tip 2: Italy to Win the First Half @5/4 with bet365

Biyana Booked

Kholosa Biyana has been one of South Africa’s standout players in the tournament so far, possibly because of the enforcer style role she seems to play in the middle of the park.

She has picked up a booking in every single game so far, one such after only playing 30 minutes of the most recent game.

If her team is in a position to gain something from the game, defending a lead or pushing for a goal, once could feasibly see her putting herself on the line to ensure this and possibly picking up a yellow in the process.

Or alternatively if they are down and out frustration may well get the better of her and she may fly in unchecked.

South Africa vs Italy Tip 3: Biyana to be Booked @3/1 with bet365