Smarkets Review: Complete Guide 2023

Our expert offers up his extensive Smarkets review, as we cover all that their exchange has to offer in 2023.

Smarkets are relatively new to the online betting scene, but are making a name for themselves as one of the UK’s top betting exchanges.

Their betting exchange is very similar to Betfair’s exchange, with Smarkets offering some of the best odds around because of this.

Our expert is here to take you through all that the Smarkets has to offer from their welcome offer, their exchange and site layout, as well as everything in between.

Smarkets’ sign up offer allows new players to get 0% commission on all trades made on their exchange for the first 60 days that your account is active.

The commission is normally 2% normally, however this isn’t the case when claiming their sign up offer.

Players can get this bonus by signing up and using the promo code ‘COMMFREE’ during the account creation process.

Once this is done, simply make a deposit of £10, with you then being able to claim 0% commission on all your bets for the next 60 days.

Their sign-up offer is really easy to claim, with you able to potentially earn a lot more than previously should be bet with their exchange often.

Smarkets Sports Markets

Smarkets provide an excellent range of exchange markets for users to play on, with these boasting very competitive odds.

Betting on an exchange essentially means that players are betting against each other instead of the bookmaker themselves.

This can lead to the prices and odds offered on certain markets being some of the best out there among all betting sites.

Beyond this, users are able to bet on a huge range of different sports markets, with their offerings for both football and horse racing being particularly strong.

Their football selections include things like results, goal over/unders, cards and corners, as well as certain player markets that cover the likes of shots on target.

They also provide some excellent horse racing betting markets, bringing users races from all over the world.

Smarkets have an excellent breadth of markets, with their incredible odds setting them apart from the rest, oftentimes providing players with access to the best prices around, especially for horse racing.

Smarkets Promotions

Smarkets do not provide any offers or promotions for existing users to claim outside of their sign up offer.

However, players should keep an eye out for some of their timely offers that can provide free bets and money-back guarantees centred around the biggest football or horse racing events.

Smarkets In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Smarkets’ site allows users to access a wide variety of in-play betting options across a number of sports for their exchange.

These come with second-by-second updates, meaning their odds will accurately reflect exactly what is going on in the match.

Their graphical representation of the match also allows players to see exactly what is going on in the game.

However, due to the fact that Smarkets is an exchange, their live odds can sometimes falter as fewer players are likely to be laying bets on live events instead of watching the match.

Smarkets provide live streaming options to their users for horse racing, with users able to tune in to races from all around the globe on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, horse racing is the only sport they offer live streaming for, with there being no live streaming options available for the likes of football or tennis.

Smarkets Desktop and App Interface

Both the Smarkets website and betting app are excellent options for any users who prefer betting with an exchange as opposed to a regular sportsbook.

They possess the best online interface for betting exchanges out of all the ones available, beating competitors such as Betfair and SpreadEx.

This is high praise and is well earned, as betting on the exchanges can be confusing and complex at times, with players not needing a complex interface to add to these issues.

They offer easy access to all areas of the site and app, which makes navigating these simple and easy.

They also provide live graphs so users can track markets and their movements in order to get the best odds possible.

All sports and live events can be found within a matter of seconds, making it very easy to find the live markets you want to bet on.

Smarkets Security

Smarkets as a betting exchange company operate under a licence from the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority.

This means that they are legally obligated to protect all users' personal information and sensitive details under the threat of UK Law.

They also possess a number of software and firewalls dedicated to protecting and securing your data from all outside threats or persons.

Smarkets are dedicated to ensuring all of their users' information is protected, and you can rest assured that they are an extremely safe betting site to use.

Smarkets Payment Methods

Smarkets possess an extremely wide and varied range of payment methods, with this allowig players to manage their funds in a variety of ways.

Their full list of minimum deposit and withdrawal options can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Visa Card None £10 Immediate £10 1-6 Business Days Master Card None £10 Immediate £10 1-6 Business Days PayPal None £20 Immediate £10 1-2 Business Days eWallets (Neteller, Skrill) None £10 Immediate £10 1-2 Business Days Bank Transfer None £10 3-5 Business Days £20 5-10 Business Days

Smarkets Customer Support

Operator Smarkets Phone Number N/A Email support@smarkets.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 08:00 / 22:00

Smarkets ensure they help their customers with any questions or queries they may have and provide as many avenues as possible to offer assistance.

They provide a series of FAQs that can be located under their dedicated ‘Help’ section, with these address many topics that have been asked before regarding their site and exchange.

They also provide access to a live chat function, with this allowing users to speak directly to a member of their customer support team between 8AM and 10PM BST every day.

Any users that require extra help are always able to get in touch with Smarkets’ customer service team via email to receive dedicated help on the specific questions they may have.

They sadly do not allow you to get in touch with their customer support via phone, but the other methods by which help can be accessed are more than adequate.

Overall, Smarkets are comfortably the best betting exchange site out there, which is impressive when you consider they’re up against the likes of Betfair.

Smarkets not only represent an alternative to this but one that far surpasses them in almost every area.

Their sign-up offer is tailored specifically to their exchange, with this allowing players to earn 0% commission on all their trades for the first 60 days, instead of the normal 2%.

Therefore, if you bet a lot with Smarkets, you can maximise the potential of this welcome bonus to the fullest extent.

Smarkets prices and odds are oftentimes some of the best around and will regularly be better than regular non-exchange-based sportsbooks given you are betting against other players instead of the bookmaker itself.

They also provide one of the best online interfaces among exchanges. This is crucial as exchanges can be slightly confusing when betting, with Smarkets’ layout making it as easy as possible to navigate and place your bets.

Smarkets is truly the best betting exchange site around and is well worth using if you’re ever on the lookout for an exchange site to use for your bets.