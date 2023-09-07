Our football betting expert offers up his Slovenia v Northern Ireland predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying clash.

Three defeats in a row have left Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 hanging by a thread and they need to have a major upturn in fortunes if they are to feature in Germany next summer.

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Slovenia win to nil @ 13/8 with bet365

Benjamin Sesko to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

Alistair McCann to be shown a card @ 13/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Slovenia, who have taken seven points from their four games, host the Green and White Army on Thursday and will be looking to make further progress in what has become a competitive group.

Visitors to come up short

Northern Ireland have struggled recently, losing 1-0 in three successive games against Finland, Denmark and Kazakhstan.

After a 2-0 win over San Marino in their opening qualifier, that means that the Green and White Army have now taken just three points from a possible 12.

Goals have clearly been an issue for Michael O’Neill’s side recently, and their struggles on that front may go on thanks to some unfortunate injuries.

Forwards Shayne Lavery and Dale Taylor have had to withdraw from the squad and it leaves the attacking options looking extremely limited.

This is a Slovenia side that have won five of their last eight games, including victories over Norway and Romania.

That standard looks too hot for the visitors at the moment and they are fancied to suffer their fourth defeat in a row without scoring.

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland Tip 1: Slovenia win to nil @ 13/8 with bet365

Sesko to find the net

Benjamin Sesko was one of the hottest properties in European football after scoring 16 times in 30 games for RB Salzburg last season and he has already had a major impact for new club RB Leipzig.

The forward scored twice after coming off the bench against Union Berlin at the weekend and could add to his tally for his national team here, which stands at six in 21 games.

The 20-year-old could add a touch of star quality to this matchup and is fancied to find the net for Slovenia.

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland Tip 2: Benjamin Sesko to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

McCann could fall foul of referee

Northern Ireland’s midfield should be kept busy by their Slovenian hosts and Alistair McCann could find himself giving away fouls as a result.

The 23-year-old has already been booked for Preston in the Championship this season and looks a tempting price to fall foul of the referee here.

McCann was booked in his side’s Nations League campaign and saw yellow in their loss to Denmark recently. Take him to be shown another card.

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland Tip 3: Alistair McCann to be shown a card @ 13/5 with bet365