Slovakia vs Ukraine Predictions and Betting Tips: Slovakians to shine again

Our football betting expert offers his Slovakia versus Ukraine predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euros clash from the Dusseldorf Arena.

After surprisingly beating Belgium in their opener, Slovakia can seal a place in the last 16 with victory over Ukraine on Friday.

Ukraine went down to a heavy 3-0 defeat against Romania first up in what was a hugely disappointing start to the tournament for them.

Slovakia vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Slovakia to win @ 27/10 with BetMGM

Ivan Schranz over 0.5 shots on target @ 29/20 with BetMGM

Over 1.5 Slovakia goals @ 43/20 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the BetMGM bonus code

Already got a BetMGM account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Slovakia can book last-16 place

Slovakia stunned Belgium in their opening group game, winning 1-0, and now they can get the better of Ukraine to make it six points from six.

Another victory would secure a place in the knockout stage and simultaneously leave Ukraine staring at an early exit from the competition.

The Slovaks had to withstand significant pressure from an experienced Belgium side after going in front early on in their opener, but their defence impressed as time and again they repelled their opponents’ attacks.

They are likely to have to rely on similar tactics on Friday, but they look good value at 11/4 to win, especially when you consider Ukraine’s fairly dismal 3-0 defeat in their first game.

The stats suggest Ukraine, who had more shots, possession and touches in the opposition box than Romania, were a bit unlucky to lose by such a big margin, but the simple truth is Serhiy Rebrov‘s side made mistakes at the back and failed to take their chances when they came.

That’s a worrying mix for any team and, with their confidence hit significantly by the defeat, Slovakia can take advantage.

Slovakia vs Ukraine Tip 1: Slovakia to win @ 27/10 with BetMGM

Schranz can star again

Ivan Schranz was Slovakia’s matchwinner in the opener, capitalising on a mistake from Jeremy Doku to punish Belgium early on.

He was a good outlet for his country in the win and can play his part again against Ukraine in the crucial second game.

The Slavia Prague wideman scored eight goals and registered five assists in the 2023-24 club season and his growing influence on this Slovakia side is clear.

Like the rest of his international colleagues, Schranz should go into the Ukraine game with plenty of confidence and, at 29/20, he looks solid value to have at least one shot on target again as Slovakia aim to hit Ukraine with swift counter-attacks.

Slovakia vs Ukraine Tip 2: Ivan Schranz over 0.5 shots on target @ 29/20 with BetMGM

Goals on agenda for Slovaks

If we are expecting Slovakia to progress with another win, they look highly likely to need more than one goal against Ukraine, who should be much better than in their first game.

Therefore backing over 1.5 total Slovakia goals seems a solid selection.

Slovakia only needed one against Belgium but in their warm-up matches they blasted four past San Marino and then Wales when registering back-to-back 4-0 wins, while over the past year they have not been short of goals.

Since last summer, Francesco Calzona's side have put three past Liechtenstein, they have scored two against Portugal and four against Iceland, while they also put two past Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Slovakia v Ukraine Tip 3: Over 1.5 total Slovakia goals @ 43/20 with BetMGM.