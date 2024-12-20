Sky Super 6 Christmas Rollover: Gameweek 17 Predictions for £1M Jackpot

Sky Super 6 returns this weekend with their huge Christmas rollver, with a £1 Million jackpot on offer for players to claim.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday 15:00

Brentford’s home form is slowly turning into something meteoric, as they are yet to lose here all term, earning seven wins and a single draw here. As such we only see this going one way, their victory, but goals on both sides of the ball seem likely.

Forest have hardly been quiet either, but expect the fortress that is the Gtech to play a crucial role in this one, denying them the three points, if not goals perhaps.

Goals are always the norm between these two, but with a hectic Christmas schedule coming up, they may not be able to put up as many as in the past.

2-1 looks a likely option, having been the score back in 2023, and with Brentford’s domination at home, but Forest’s penchant for goals.

Super 6 Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace

West Ham vs Brighton - Saturday 15:00

The Hammers may relish the thought of welcoming Brighton, who are going through their own struggles at present. The game looks set to swing away from the visitors, but a goal should at least come their way.

Neither side has been an expert at keeping clean sheets this term, West Ham with three and Brighton with one to their name, thus both sides look set to get on the scoresheet.

The Seagulls put up one in the majority of their away outings, whilst the Hammers have proven capable at home, with goals in store.

Scoring twice in both their recent home games will set up Julen Lopetegui’s side to get past the Seagulls and set up a Merry Christmas.

Super 6 Prediction: West Ham 2-1 Brighton

Ipswich vs Newcastle - Saturday 15:00

Ipswich have not been faring all too well in the Premier League to this point, and for all the Toon’s struggles, they will secure victory this weekend.

Despite not winning games at home Ipswich have often stymied their opponents, halting adversaries, often holding just a single goal.

Even for all of Newcastle's high-scoring games of late, the schedule must be impacting them as well, and the Magpies may struggle to find a better opportunity to rotate players than this one.

Goals will be short in this one, courtesy of Portman Road’s effect on scorelines, but the Toon will have enough to find there into a fraught three points.

Super 6 Prediction: Ipswich 0-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Saturday - 17:30

The late game on Saturday sees a London derby rehash after a midweek match at the Emirates saw Arsenal come back to secure a 3-2 victory. Palace now get to host them, and whilst they may be out for revenge, this will be hard to come by.

The Gunners can afford no further slip in the league and will need all three points, and thus will put on a show. Being regular scorers at Selhurst Park will help visitors here as they enjoy putting two or three past them.

Palace are likely to have given their all to the EFL Cup clash, left reeling, and unable to mount as much of a fight this time around. However, they are proven in their ability to score against Arsenal so their fans may get something.

Goals will come to Arsenal as they often have, and three is well within their wheelhouse, with a tired and disheartened Eagles only able to put up one.

Super 6 Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal

Fulham vs Southampton - Sunday 14:00

Southampton are having a truly dismal time of it in the top flight. A single victory and two draws have left them squarely at the bottom of the table, and a trip to Fuylham is unlikely to change anything.

The Saints have had such a tough time getting goals whilst on the road, their travelling fans will be leaving extremely disappointed.

Fulham are lacking in a few areas, but a recent slew of draws could do with being remedied, and a consummate victory against a dismal Saints side is well within their wheelhouse.

Super 6 Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Southampton

Tottenham vs Liverpool - Sunday 14:00

The biggest clash of the weekend sees Tottenham host Liverpool. Whenever big sides meet the game can go two ways, exploding with goals or a droll outing but the former seems likely this time around.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose this one, fearful of letting their gap atop the league shrink even further and whilst Spurs may have been inconsistent, they have a giant killing air about them.

Goals will be on the line in this one, these two rarely keep it quiet when playing, with three or four scored the last three times they have met in North London.

The Reds cannot lose, but Spurs look set to be well in this one, making 2-2 look a decent option.

Super 6 Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool

Sky Super 6 Predictions Gameweek 17