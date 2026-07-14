Sky Bet's Spain vs France Offer: Get £30 Free Bets for World Cup Semi-Final Matchup

How to Claim Sky Bet’s Spain Vs France Offer

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Spain vs France Preview

The World Cup’s two pre-tournament favourites, France and Spain, meet in a star-studded World Cup semi-final on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT.

France, who won the trophy in 2018 and reached the final in 2022, could become the first team since Brazil in 2002 to reach three consecutive World Cup finals.

Like Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning team, France have attacking stars that play with freedom and joy.

Kylian Mbappe’s pace and trickery are reminiscent of Ronaldo Nazario, who the Frenchman overtook in World Cup goals earlier this tournament.

Should Mbappe lift his second World Cup trophy, his legacy in the game may be on another level from the Brazilian superstar.

Meanwhile, the creativity, dribbling, and passing of Michael Olise are stylistically comparable to Ronaldinho – but the numbers paint a different story.

Olise, who has six assists at this summer’s tournament, is already enjoying a more productive World Cup campaign than Ronaldinho ever produced.

With other attacking sensations, such as 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who has scored six goals, France have the most potent attack in the tournament.

France have scored more goals per game (3.33) and taken more shots on target per game (7.33) than any other team at the World Cup.

Yet, they come up against a team less defined by individual talent, who control matches and keep clean sheets in a way that France have been unable to match.

Spain conceded for the first time during the tournament against Belgium in the quarter-finals, while Luis de la Fuente’s team has averaged 68.9% possession across its six matches.

Although Spain were reliant on a late goalkeeping mistake from Senne Lammens to win their quarter-final, they produced impressive underlying attacking numbers, with 41 touches in Belgium’s box, 8 shots on target, and an xG of 2.1.

Belgium scored from one of their two shots on target and, as with each of Spain’s other opponents this tournament, were unable to create consistent goal-scoring opportunities due to the 2010 winners’ dominance in possesion.

The average ranking of Spain’s opposition teams during the knock-out stages is 12.7, 16 places lower than the opposition France have faced.

Like in the 2024 European Championships, when Spain defeated Italy, Germany, France, and England on their way to lifting the trophy, they’ll have to beat the best to be the best in this World Cup.

Sky Bet prices Spain to win at 11/5 (3.20), while France can be backed at 13/10 (2.30).

Sky Bet’s £30 Spain vs France Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet 5p Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 Terms and Conditions New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org

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