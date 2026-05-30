Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Get £30 in Free Bets for PSG vs Arsenal

How to Claim SkyBet’s PSG vs Arsenal Champions League Offer

Use any Sky Bet link on this page to visit the website Click Join in the top-right corner to begin registration Enter your details in the sign-up form and set up your account Create a secure username and password you’ll remember Deposit funds and place a qualifying football bet of 5p or more, with minimum odds of 1/1 This offer is available to new customers only and applies to your first single or each-way bet After completing the qualifying bet, you’ll receive 3 x £10 free bet tokens Free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings, cannot be withdrawn, and must be used within 30 days

PSG vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal must cause an upset in this Saturday’s Champions League final against PSG if they’re to secure their first major European honour.

The Gunners are priced by SkyBet at 2/1 (3.00) to win the final inside 90 minutes, while PSG can be backed at 6/5 (2.20) – but where could the game be won and lost?

In each of the last seven Champions League finals, only one team has found the net. Whether that trend benefits the defensively resolute Arsenal or the attacking force of PSG is debatable.

If Arsenal, who are expected to play Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Piero Hincapié in defence, remain as compact as they have done during a Premier League season in which they conceded just 27 goals, they could frustrate PSG’s creative players.

However, PSG have consistently scored goals from low-quality opportunities in this season’s Champions League, outperforming their xG in each of their three knock-out ties. As such, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele may not need Arsenal to allow them space in order to find the back of the net.

PSG scored 16 times in their six Champions League knock-out games, and regardless of the quality of Arsenal’s defence, will back themselves to score again in the final – they’re priced by SkyBet at ¼ (1.25) to score over 0.5 goals.

So, in order for Arsenal to get anything from the game, they’re likely to have to disrupt a seven-year trend of only one team scoring in the final.

They’ll be encouraged about their chances of scoring by the injury to PSG defender Achraf Hakimi. Arsenal will also hope that Nuno Mendes, who missed six of PSG’s final seven Ligue 1 games, is unable to shake off a thigh injury. The Portuguese defender has travelled with the PSG squad, but his injury status is unclear.

Arsenal have averaged just one goal per game in their six Champions League knock-out ties this season, and must show more creativity if they’re to break down the reigning European champions.

Sky Bet’s £30 PSG vs Arsenal Champions League Offer - Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet 5p Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 Terms and Conditions New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org

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