Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Preview

The New England Patriots return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019, bidding to win a record-breaking seventh title against the Seattle Seahawks.

At the end of Bill Belichick’s 23-year tenure, concerns were raised about whether the franchise would continue its dominance or return to its historical standings.

The doubts were understandable. After winning six Super Bowls during his 23-year tenure, the Patriots failed to reach the playoffs in 2020, 2022, and 2023, before Jerod Mayo replaced the 73-year-old head coach in 2024.

More tribulations followed, with the Patriots parting ways with Mayo after a disappointing fourth-place AFC finish.

When Mike Vrabel took over in January 2025, few expected that the Patriots would be within one game of Super Bowl glory thirteen months later.

The former Cleveland Browns coach has quickly transformed the Patriots, producing an impressive 14-3 record to win the AFC for the first time since 2019. Convincing playoff victories over Chargers, Texans, and Broncos followed to reach the Super Bowl.

However, it would be naive to believe that the franchise’s historic Super Bowl experience will count for much against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks, who conceded just 292 points during the regular season, boasted the NFL’s best defensive record by a considerable distance.

Mike MacDonald’s second season has been a revelation, achieving four more regular-season wins than during his opening campaign.

The terrific form of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been instrumental in the Seahawks’ progress this season, leading the NFL in receiving yards, with 1,793.

His team is backed as favourites to win the Super Bowl, with Sky Bet offering odds of ⅖ (1.40). Meanwhile, the Patriots can be backed by the same sportsbook at 2/1 (3.00).

