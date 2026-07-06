Sky Bet's Spain vs Portugal Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for World Cup Round of 16 Clash

How to Claim Sky Bet's Portugal vs Spain Offer

Visit Sky Bet via the promotional offer. Register a new Sky Bet account. Complete the verification process. Deposit funds into your account. Place your first single or each-way bet with a minimum stake of £10. Your qualifying selection must be priced at 1/1 (2.0) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has settled, you'll receive 4 x £10 free bet tokens. Free bets can be used across eligible sports markets, excluding virtuals. Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings and expire after 30 days.

Portugal vs Spain Preview

Few international rivalries carry as much history as Portugal-Spain. The neighbouring nations have been meeting since 1921 and now renew acquaintances in Dallas, with a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals awaiting the winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the central storyline. The Portugal captain famously produced one of the greatest individual World Cup performances of the modern era with his unforgettable hat-trick against Spain in the 3-3 draw at Russia 2018, while he also scored when Portugal defeated La Roja on penalties in last month's UEFA Nations League final.

Remarkably, only Luxembourg has conceded more international goals to Ronaldo than Spain among Europe's major nations.

Portugal reached the Round of 16 dramatically after coming from behind to beat Croatia, Ronaldo converting from the penalty spot before Gonçalo Ramos headed home a stoppage-time winner.

Roberto Martinez's side remains unbeaten in North America, although draws against DR Congo and Colombia highlighted occasional struggles to break down organised opponents. Ramos' impact from the bench also gives Martinez an intriguing selection decision alongside Ronaldo.

Spain, meanwhile, continues to justify their status as one of the tournament favourites. Luis de la Fuente's side topped Group H before comfortably dispatching Austria 3-0, with Mikel Oyarzabal continuing his excellent tournament after scoring twice in Los Angeles.

Teenager Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Pedri have helped Spain dominate possession throughout the competition, while La Roja have conceded just one goal in five matches.

Neither side has confirmed any major injury concerns heading into kick-off, although Spain will monitor the fitness of Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino after both missed the victory over Austria.

Four of the last five encounters have finished level after 90 minutes, and with so much quality on both sides, another classic chapter of the Iberian Derby could be decided by the smallest of margins.

Sky Bet's £40 Portugal vs Spain Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 (4 x £10 Free Bets) Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms & Conditions New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 1 x £10 bet tokens for Football Accas only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days. 100% boost token applies to Football BuildABet markets only. Min odds 1/1, £25 max stake. Boost token expires after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org #ad Full T&Cs



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