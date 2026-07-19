Sky Bet's Spain vs Argentina Offer: Get £30 Free Bets for World Cup Final

How to Claim Sky Bet’s Argentina vs Spain Offer

Use any Sky Bet link on this page to visit the website Click Join in the top-right corner to begin registration Enter your details in the sign-up form and set up your account Create a secure username and password you’ll remember Deposit funds and place a qualifying football bet of 5p or more, with minimum odds of 1/1 This offer is available to new customers only and applies to your first single or each-way bet After completing the qualifying bet, you’ll receive 3 x £10 free bet tokens Free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings, cannot be withdrawn, and must be used within 30 days

Argentina vs Spain vs Preview

Argentina vs Spain. Copa America champions vs European Championship winners. Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal – this evening’s World Cup final has the potential to be special.

Lionel Messi’s team are the underdog, having relied on Messi’s brilliance, resolve, and willpower to reach this year’s final.

None of Argentina’s knockout games have been entirely convincing. Against Cape Verde, the reigning champions were taken to extra time.

A week later, Egypt led Argentina by two goals until the final 12 minutes, when Messi inspired a three-goal comeback.

Despite being down to 10 players, Switzerland took Argentina to extra time, while England led the South American outfit until the 85th minute.

Messi has 12 goal involvements this tournament, somehow surpassing the genius he produced during Argentina’s 2022 title-winning campaign.

If the 39-year-old helps Argentina to retain the trophy this evening, it may be the most iconic individual campaign of any player in World Cup history.

But Argentina are against a cohesive unit that’s not reliant on emotion, comebacks, or individual talent.

Spain have been utterly dominant in their seven World Cup matches, conceding just once and scoring 13 times.

Across the tournament, Spain’s average 65.7% possession – the most of any team at the tournament – has prevented opponents from threatening their goal, conceding an average of just 0.68 xGA per game.

Even France, widely considered the tournament’s greatest attack, was unable to trouble Spain, creating just 0.30 xG.

If Messi is to work more magic tonight, it’s likely that he’ll have to take one of the few meaningful opportunities that he’ll receive.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has missed two penalties at this summer’s tournament – another unsuccessful one in an Argentine defeat would be a cruel way to leave the world stage.

Spain's underlying numbers and dominant performances make them Sky Bet's 5/4 (2.25) favourites. Argentina, however, have repeatedly defied expectations, making 5/2 (3.50) an intriguing price.

Sky Bet’s £30 Argentina vs Spain Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet 5p Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 Terms and Conditions New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org

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