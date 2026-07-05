Sky Bet's England vs Mexico Offer: Get 40/1 for Harry Kane to have a shot

How to Claim Sky Bet's Mexico vs England Offer

Visit Sky Bet via the promotional offer page Register a new Sky Bet account Complete the verification process Deposit at least £5 Place a £1 bet on the Kane to have a 1+ shots market If Kane has a shot you'll get paid out at odds of 40/1 in free bets Free bets come as 4 x £10 free bets Free bets expire after seven days and stakes are not returned with any winnings

Mexico vs England Preview

England's reward for edging past DR Congo is arguably the toughest assignment of the tournament so far, with Thomas Tuchel's side travelling to the iconic Azteca Stadium to face tournament hosts Mexico for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Harry Kane once again proved England's difference-maker in the previous round. After Brian Cipenga's early strike threatened one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, the captain produced two late goals to rescue a 2-1 victory. Kane has now climbed above Pelé on the all-time World Cup scoring charts and arrives in Mexico with five goals already at this tournament.

Tuchel will know, however, that England cannot afford another sluggish start. Defensive lapses against DR Congo exposed familiar vulnerabilities, while Thierry Henry has warned that conceding first against an unbeaten Mexico side at altitude could prove impossible to recover from.

The Azteca sits more than 7,000 feet above sea level, giving Javier Aguirre's players a natural advantage after spending the entire tournament in Mexico City.

Mexico have been one of the competition's standout teams. Four victories from four matches, including knockout success over Ecuador, have been accompanied by an impressive defensive record, with El Tri yet to concede a goal.

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez have led an attack playing with confidence, while teenage sensation Gilberto Mora continues to enhance his growing reputation after becoming one of the youngest starters ever in a World Cup knockout match.

Despite Mexico's momentum and home support, England possess match-winners capable of changing any game. Kane's finishing, Jude Bellingham's creativity and Tuchel's tactical adjustments mean the Three Lions remain among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Sky Bet makes Mexico slight favourites to use home advantage to progress, but with so much individual quality on both sides, another dramatic World Cup knockout contest feels highly likely.

Sky Bet's 40/1 Mexico vs England Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Get 40/1 for Kane to have a shot Bonus Amount £40 in Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds N/A Terms & Conditions New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on ‘Harry Kane 1+ Total Shots’ market only. First £1 single bet only. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bets for football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

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