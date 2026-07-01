Sky Bet's England vs DR Congo Offer: Get 40/1 for Harry Kane to have a Shot on Target

How to Claim Sky Bet's England vs DR Congo Offer

Visit Sky Bet through the promotional offer page. Register a new account and complete the sign-up process. Deposit a minimum of £5. Place your first single bet only, staking up to £1 on Harry Kane to have 1+ Total Shots in England vs DR Congo. Your qualifying bet must be placed at the standard market odds before the enhanced offer applies. If the bet wins, you'll receive your normal cash winnings, with the enhanced winnings paid as 4 x £10 Free Bet tokens. If the selection loses because Kane fails to register a shot, you'll still receive one £10 Free Bet. Free bets are valid for 14 days, can only be used on football BuildABets, and free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings.

England vs DR Congo Preview

England enter the knockout stages unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel, but there is still a feeling that the Three Lions have yet to discover their best football.

After opening the tournament with an impressive victory over Croatia, successive encounters against Ghana and Panama highlighted familiar struggles when breaking down disciplined, deep-lying opponents.

There was, however, another landmark moment for Harry Kane. His goal against Panama moved him clear as England's all-time leading men's World Cup goalscorer, and another strike against DR Congo would see him continue climbing the country's knockout scoring charts.

Behind him, Jude Bellingham has grown into the tournament, while Elliot Anderson has quietly become one of England's standout performers, ranking among the competition leaders for line-breaking passes, ball recoveries and duels won.

Tuchel's biggest concern comes at right-back. Injuries to Reece James and Jarell Quansah leave Djed Spence the likely starter, while Declan Rice is expected to return after being rested in the final group game.

DR Congo arrived in Atlanta with nothing to fear. Their dramatic comeback victory over Uzbekistan secured a historic first appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds, capping a remarkable revival under Sébastien Desabre.

Having inherited a struggling national side four years ago, the French coach has built one of Africa's most organised teams, combining defensive discipline with dangerous counter-attacking football.

Yoane Wissa has rediscovered his goalscoring touch on the biggest stage, netting three times during the group phase, while experienced striker Cédric Bakambu continues to provide leadership in attack.

Sky Bet's England vs DR Congo Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet £1 on Harry Kane 1+ Total Shots at enhanced 40/1 Bonus Amount Up to £40 in Free Bets Minimum Deposit £5 Qualifying Bet First £1 single bet on Harry Kane 1+ Total Shots Free Bet Details 4 x £10 Free Bets if successful (or £10 Free Bet if Kane fails to register a shot) Terms & Conditions New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. First £1 single bet only. Free bets valid for 14 days. Football BuildABets only. Eligibility restrictions and full T&Cs apply. 18+ GambleAware.

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